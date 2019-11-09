This is how long Singaporeans need to work to afford the new iPhone 11 Pro

Read also

The baseline model this year is Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro, the device that’s marginally better than the lower-end iPhone 11 (with a dual rear camera setup instead of three) but smaller than the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Working off the average gross salary of Singapore according to the Ministry of Manpower, a statistical Singaporean would have to toil for 8.4 days to purchase a 64GB iPhone 11 Pro.

Interestingly, that’s two workdays lesser to afford a 64GB iPhone Xs from last year.

Graphic: Picodi

We’re not so bad when compared to the likes of Hong Kong, United Kingdom, Italy, Malaysia, Russia and other countries where citizens have to work for more than 10 days (and ignore all living expenses) to afford the new iPhone. Mexico, in particular, landed in the last spot of the index due to its people requiring to clock in 54.2 days to buy one — though we highly doubt that getting an iPhone 11 Pro is a top priority in their daily lives.