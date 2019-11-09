This is how long Singaporeans need to work to afford the new iPhone 11 Pro

Yes, there is such a thing called the iPhone Index. And with the new iPhone 11 series on the horizon, discount code portal Picodi updated their annual ranking that compares the price of the latest Apple gizmo and the average salaries found in several dozen countries around the world.
Let’s admit it — the price tags on Apple’s new flagship handsets are insane, especially for devices sporting hardware features long available in the smartphones of rival brands. In case you haven’t checked it out, the iPhone 11 starts at $1,149, the iPhone 11 Pro starts at $1,649, and the iPhone 11 Pro max (just rolls off the tongue, doesn’t it) is at least $1,799. Those prices are just for the 64GB models, mind you.
Still, fanboys will be fanboys, and the phones will continue to enjoy healthy sales. But exactly how many days does one need to work to afford a new Apple flagship? That’s where Picodi’s iPhone Index comes in handy.
The baseline model this year is Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro, the device that’s marginally better than the lower-end iPhone 11 (with a dual rear camera setup instead of three) but smaller than the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Working off the average gross salary of Singapore according to the Ministry of Manpower, a statistical Singaporean would have to toil for 8.4 days to purchase a 64GB iPhone 11 Pro. Interestingly, that’s two workdays lesser to afford a 64GB iPhone Xs from last year. We’re not so bad when compared to the likes of Hong Kong, United Kingdom, Italy, Malaysia, Russia and other countries where citizens have to work for more than 10 days (and ignore all living expenses) to afford the new iPhone. Mexico, in particular, landed in the last spot of the index due to its people requiring to clock in 54.2 days to buy one — though we highly doubt that getting an iPhone 11 Pro is a top priority in their daily lives. On the other end of the spectrum, the Swiss, Americans, Luxembourgers and Australians will have a much easier time getting their hands on the latest Apple gizmo, statistically speaking. A statistical Swiss should be able to save up for an iPhone 11 Pro in 4.8 days, while it’s 5.8 days for an American, and 6.7 days for a Luxembourger. Alternatively, if you can’t splash out the moolah to get one, might I remind you that there exists an entire world of Android phones that can perform and function just as well — if not better — than the iPhone 11 series.
Read also
Read also
More about
Digital
Apple
smartphones
The baseline model this year is Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro, the device that’s marginally better than the lower-end iPhone 11 (with a dual rear camera setup instead of three) but smaller than the iPhone 11 Pro Max.
Working off the average gross salary of Singapore according to the Ministry of Manpower, a statistical Singaporean would have to toil for 8.4 days to purchase a 64GB iPhone 11 Pro.
Interestingly, that’s two workdays lesser to afford a 64GB iPhone Xs from last year.
We’re not so bad when compared to the likes of Hong Kong, United Kingdom, Italy, Malaysia, Russia and other countries where citizens have to work for more than 10 days (and ignore all living expenses) to afford the new iPhone. Mexico, in particular, landed in the last spot of the index due to its people requiring to clock in 54.2 days to buy one — though we highly doubt that getting an iPhone 11 Pro is a top priority in their daily lives.
On the other end of the spectrum, the Swiss, Americans, Luxembourgers and Australians will have a much easier time getting their hands on the latest Apple gizmo, statistically speaking. A statistical Swiss should be able to save up for an iPhone 11 Pro in 4.8 days, while it’s 5.8 days for an American, and 6.7 days for a Luxembourger.
Alternatively, if you can’t splash out the moolah to get one, might I remind you that there exists an entire world of Android phones that can perform and function just as well — if not better — than the iPhone 11 series.