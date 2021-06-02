How to lose your friends with these 8 online games

Video games have definitely been the go-to activity for quarantine blues, and not everything is about solo action, as there are also digital versions of board games to online card games.

This makes them the best way to keep entertained as well as to curb the impending separation anxiety of being away from your friends.

If your friends are one to be competitive and prefer games that test the strength of your bonds, we might just have some games that could possibly make or break your friendships. Also, if you have some other recommendations, do let us know!

Being separated from your friends for quite a while could be quite straining and to avoid that, communication is the key. Spaceteam is the perfect social gaming activity that ensures that teamwork is prioritised.

Developed as a party game, Spaceteam caters to two to eight players who shout technobabble at each other until their ship explodes. Each participant would be assigned a random control panel with buttons, switches, sliders, and dial.

They would need to configure the controls according to the instructions given but the catch is, the instructions are sent to another teammate who would need to vocalise it to guide them accordingly.

Although the game is best-played face-to-face, with the current global pandemic, that might not be something that should be risked.

Instead, making use of video conferencing platforms to efficiently communicate the instructions being flashed on-screen to your crew would be advisable.Spaceteam is available for download on the App Store and Play Store for free.

This is the iconic quarantine game for all. Among Us is a game that is set in a spaceship where crewmates attempt to prepare for departure. Played with four to 10 players, participants will have to identify who amongst the crew is the hidden imposter that’s hellbent on killing everyone in the ship.

Friend groups will have to interrogate and work together to point out who the suspicious one in the bunch is. The game is best played using voice or video chat to make discussions more interesting. From this, you can definitely see just how well you know each other’s quirks and even lying abilities.

Among Us is available for purchase on Steam for $5.25. You may also download it for free on the App Store and Play Store.

Scattegories is the perfect online game for friends that prefer a more intellectual approach. Each round, players will get a letter and 12 unique categories.

Participants will have to answer the categories with a word or phrase starting with the letter provided as fast as they can with the time limit given.

If you and your friends are not much of a gaming bunch, this online game might just be what you’re looking for. TypeRacer is an online typing competition, where players race each other by typing quotes from books, movies and songs.

A multiplayer typing game on the web, millions of people from all over the globe have completed hundreds of races on the platform. Not only is it a great adrenaline rush with friends, but it’s also a good way of improving your typing speed.

If you are familiar with the board game Catan, Colonist.io is an online version of it. Heavily focused on strategy, the game’s objective is to achieve ten victory points before the other players.

Points can be gained through building settlements, upgrading to cities, buying development cards, or building the longest road or largest army. In order to do so, resources will have to be collected.

At the beginning of the game, each player would need to place two settlements and two roads on the intersections of the tiles found on the digital board. Each tile has different resources and numbers on them which then can be collected once the game starts.

During the game, each player begins their turn by rolling the dice. Regardless of who rolls the dice, if players have a city or settlement touching the tile with the matching number that was rolled, they may collect resources from the bank according to what is seen on the tile.

This will then continue until a player achieves the goal.

This game is certainly one that would take time. Hence, if you prefer a game that is not fast-paced and would get the minds going, this is a great pick.

Krunker is a multiplayer, first-person shooter game that is perfect for a bunch of gaming beginners. Similar to Call of Dutyand Fortnite but with a Roblox-like aesthetic, the ultimate goal of the game is to kill all enemies in sight.

Although available for free to access through their web browser, the game can also be downloaded through Steam and even on mobile devices through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

DragonBound is a free multiplayer online HTML5 game. It is a great game to not only play with friends online but to make friends as well.

Players take turn to fire at each other with vehicles loaded with artillery. Participants may join tournaments held on the web browser or create private rooms catered specifically for their own group of friends.

It may be a classic game but nevertheless, it’s definitely a fun-filled one.

Just like Tetris, Jstris is an online multiplayer block game where players will have to match differently shaped pieces to make a row. With every complete row, the line disappears and the players are granted points.

They will then proceed to continue to collect points until the field is filled. The longer the player can delay the inevitable to happen, the higher their score will be.

This is a classic game that definitely brings back a lot of childhood memories. And what better way to reminisce about carefree days than with your group of friends.

And that’s some of the games that are great to entertain you and your friends during this tough period. The games on our list are in no way a reason to ruin friendships but instead to bring each other closer through fun and friendly competition.

If you’re looking for more light-hearted fun, do check our list of games that will guarantee plenty of laughs.

