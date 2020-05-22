How Muslims in Singapore can mark the end of Ramadan on Facebook and YouTube

Things have been plainly different for Muslims in Singapore observing the month of Ramadan this year, and the abnormality will continue for Hari Raya amid the global viral outbreak.

Tradition calls for Muslims to congregate at the mosque to conduct prayers en masse on the morning of Hari Raya, but the current circumstances dictate that this will not be possible. It’s not feasible either for the usual house visits and family reunions to take place as ongoing circuit breaker measures prohibit interacting with anyone outside of one’s residential household.

This being 2020 and all, technology is here to be of assistance during the festive season. The recital of prayers after the last breaking of fast will be livestreamed on the SalamSG TV YouTube channel and Facebook, through the pages of the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) and various local mosques.

Similarly, the annual Hari Raya Aidilfitri sermon conducted by Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir will be streamed live online on the same platforms. For those unable to access it online, broadcasts will be made as usual on the radio via Warna 94.2FM.

There has been some chatter on Facebook though by several Muslim netizens who questioned why the prayer recitals won’t be broadcast on TV. The government has since clarified that this is due to the Infocomm Media Development Authority’s (IMDA) free-to-air television code: no religious content allowed to maintain a secular public broadcast service.

