HP goes big by joining the 16-inch bandwagon with new HP Spectre x360

HP introduced the HP Spectre x360 16, a tablet – laptop, hybrid that the company said is for people looking for a device to switch between productivity, creativity, entertainment, and collaboration.

This isn’t the first 2 in 1 Spectre x360 we’ve seen. Neither is it the only hybrid on the list. In fact, we just reviewed its 14-inch brethren, but it is the first 16-inch Spectre.

Intel Evo certified, the Spectre x360 16 comes with Windows 11 and is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16 GB OF DDR4 RAM, 1TB SSD, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050.

The 16-inch screen has a 1 6:10 aspect ratio with up to UHD+ (3,840 x 2,400) OLED display with VESA True Black HDR and 400 nits of brightness. Sound comes from the quad speakers from Bang & Olufsen.

It comes with up to 17 hours of battery life with up to 12 hours and 45 minutes of video playback.

The Spectre x360 16 also features HP GlamCam, this comes with a set of features designed to make the use of the camera better. For example, it helps enhance users' visual appearance during video calls using the Beauty Mode. Other features include Auto Frame that keeps the focus on the user even if they keep moving.

Pricing and availability

As a 2 in 1, the Spectre can be a notebook or tablet.

PHOTO: HP

In Singapore, the HP Spectre x360 16-inch 2-in-1 Laptop is available now at hp.com, Challenger.sg, or any Challenger retail store starting from $3,299.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.