HP injects $15.1 million into forest conservation in Brazil and China

HP is pumping more than US$11 million (S$15.1 million) into the restoration, protection, and conservation of forests in Brazil and China, as part of a new 5-year partnership with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).
Announced at the recent World Economic Forum's Sustainable Development Impact Summit, the new initiative will cover the restoration of parts of Brazil's threatened Atlantic Forest and increase sustainable management of state-owned farms and forest plantations in China.
Ultimately, 200,000 acres of forest will be covered - an area that's a tad larger than the whole of Singapore.
Talk about sustainability has been gathering steam in recent months as our climate continues to worsen. But HP's stake goes beyond just paying lip service to the cause.
The company is one of the leading manufacturers of printers and paper. They have to walk their talk and find themselves a sustainable business model or risk running out of paper or printers to sell. In addition to forest conservation, HP will also contribute toward WWF's development of science-based targets for forests. This includes providing guidance on the quantity and quality of forests needed in key regions to restore and protect forest ecosystems and nature co-benefits that provide for people, plants and animals. On its own part, HP has managed to achieve zero deforestation with its own branded paper and is on track to achieve zero deforestation for its product packaging by 2020. The company has also committed to increasing the use of post-consumer recycled plastics to 30 per cent across its personal systems and print product portfolio by 2025. Perhaps next time we hit Ctrl + P on yet another email that we don't really have to print, we'll feel just a tad less guilty thanks to HP. This article was first published in Hardware Zone.
This article was first published in Hardware Zone.