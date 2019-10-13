HP injects $15.1 million into forest conservation in Brazil and China

HP is pumping more than US$11 million (S$15.1 million) into the restoration, protection, and conservation of forests in Brazil and China, as part of a new 5-year partnership with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

Announced at the recent World Economic Forum's Sustainable Development Impact Summit, the new initiative will cover the restoration of parts of Brazil's threatened Atlantic Forest and increase sustainable management of state-owned farms and forest plantations in China.

Ultimately, 200,000 acres of forest will be covered - an area that's a tad larger than the whole of Singapore.

Talk about sustainability has been gathering steam in recent months as our climate continues to worsen. But HP's stake goes beyond just paying lip service to the cause.