HP’s virtual showroom lets Singaporeans shop from the comfort of their own homes

HP has a new virtual shopping experience for customers spans six countries across Southeast Asia. The company virtual showroom brings HP’s PC and print products to customers as they shop for new tech products online.

Vivian Chua, Singapore Managing Director, HP Inc. said:

With many of us spending more time at home amid the pandemic, this virtual showroom experience helps customers to visualise what leading PC and print innovation could look like as part of their current work and play environment.

The initiative is part of our commitment to continuously transform experiences to better serve our customers who now buy technology both offline and online.

See before you buy

Customers can choose from a range of personas to see the products available. This is the Glorious Gamer room.

PHOTO: HP

Within the virtual showroom, customers have a choice of six experience rooms within a block of flats.

Each is themed around a persona, like the Productivity Pro, Entertainment Love, or Glorious Gamer. Upon clicking and entering a room, the customer is shown some of the product options that HP has within that category.

In the Glorious Gamer room, for example, customers will be shown different Omen gaming devices and accessories. Customers can view an Omen gaming chair, mouse, mousepad, keyboard, gaming display, and desktop as HP intends.

The Productivity Pro will be shown HP business products like their HP Spectre x360, the HP HP V27i FHD display, and the HP OfficeJet 9010 AIO printer.

Should they then want to purchase the product, clicking on the product will take them to the official HP store on Lazada.

Every purchase from the official HP flagship store on Lazada comes with a one-year warranty with an option to buy additional carepack services.