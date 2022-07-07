HTC quietly unveiled an Android 11-powered tablet last month

HTC, which built the Google Nexus 9 tablet, has quietly released a new Android tablet.

The HTC A101 seems like a misfit with huge bezels around the 10.1-inch Full HD display and Android 11. Other specs include an Unisoc SCT168 chipset, 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage space, a microSD card slot, a dual-camera setup on the rear (16MP primary + 2MP secondary), Bluetooth 5.0, LTE connectivity and a 7,000mAh battery.

HTC is only selling the A101 tablet in Africa and Russia.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.