Huawei $54 smartphone deal: Nearly 2,000 who registered receive $100 voucher

Huawei has begun to reach out in batches to 5,000 customers here who were promised $100 discount vouchers following its $54 smartphone promotion that went awry on July 26.

Almost 2,000 have received the vouchers via SMS as of Monday (Aug 19) and the rest can expect theirs latest by the end of August.

The vouchers are valid for a week from the day they are sent and can be redeemed at any of 10 selected outlets.

Close to 1,000 customers have redeemed the vouchers so far.