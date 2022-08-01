Huawei aims to get ahead at the smart office with its new lineup

When Huawei first stepped into the laptop space, I’m pretty sure the reaction was one of bemusement, which is perfectly normal. But it turns out they can build a pretty decent laptop, and more so than ever Huawei reinforces its intent to be more than just a bit player.

Despite being a relative newcomer to the game, the company has been rather savvy, spending time to develop an ecosystem with the goal of cross-device collaboration quite early on.

This year’s product announcement showcased a slew of Smart Office products as well as progressive improvements in its software development; for example, more devices (with the required software) will be able to utilise the Drag-to-Connect feature, while the Mobile App Engine platform brings 15,000 mobile apps to PC users.

But for our attention at least, we’ve been pointed towards (presumably for our market) are the MateBook X Pro, MatePad Pro 11, MateBook D 16, MateBook 16s, MateView SE, WiFi Mesh3 and AX3 Pro, FreeBuds Pro 2, Stylish Backpack and Wireless Mouse. Here’s a quick look at some of them.

HUAWEI MateBook X Pro

PHOTO: Huawei

The new MateBook X Pros certified Intel Evo and are equipped with 12th generation Core processors, a 30W performance mode, and what Huawei calls Super Turbo tech: a system-level optimisation that minimises bottlenecks and improves the performance of heavy-load applications and video calls.

A magnesium alloy unibody design helps the MateBook X Pro maintain a 1.26kg weight without sacrificing structural integrity. It comes in three colours – Ink Blue, White and Space Gray – while the Premium version of the MateBook X Pro features a skin-soothing metallic body achieved via micro-arc oxidation (aka plasma electrolytic oxidation).

Other features include a 14.2″ Real Colour FullView Display with the world’s first Eye Comfort 3.0 certification (TÜV Rheinland) and ‘universal colour consistency technology’ that ensures consistent colour across Huawei devices, a new AI camera you can use to create immersive portable conference spaces, and Super Device to keep your Huawei family of devices connected – for example, your smartphone display is accessible on your laptop when paired.

HUAWEI MatePad Pro 11

PHOTO: Huawei

Huawei’s lightest and thinnest 11″ tablet measures 5.9mm thin and weighs 440g. It features an OLED Real Colour HUAWEI FullView Display (average ΔE<1, basically imperceptible) with a 92per cent screen-to-body ratio and a 120 Hz refresh rate and is complemented by six custom-tuned speakers (Huawei SOUND). The MatePad Pro 11 is also the world’s first TÜV Rheinland Full Care Display 3.0-certified tablet.

Accessories come in the form of a slim, 1.5mm detachable HUAWEI Smart Magnetic Keyboard and the second generation HUAWEI M-Pencil, which support the tablet’s productivity-driven features like Multi-Window and Huawei Notes. No confirmation as of yet if the accessories are bundled or offered as an optional purchase.

HUAWEI MateBook D 16 and MateBook 16s

PHOTO: Huawei

The HUAWEI MateBook D 16 now comes with a 16-inch display and measures only 18.4mm thick and weighs 1.7kg. Huawei says the MateBook now has a Metaline Antenna that improves signal conversion rate by 56 per cent over its predecessor. Other amenities include a fingerprint reader integrated into the power button, fast charging, and Super Device compatibility.

PHOTO: Huawei

The MateBook 16s supports up to an i9-12900H processor (and is Intel Evo compliant), a high colour-accuracy 16″ 2.5K touchscreen, (ΔE<1), and a 1080p AI camera that enhances image quality.

HUAWEI MateView SE

PHOTO: Huawei

The 23.8″ display has a 92 per cent screen-to-body ratio and covers 90 per cent of P3 colour gamut and 100per cent of sRGB colour gamut. The panels are individually calibrated to ensure that colour accuracy meets the △E < 2 (you have to be a pro to notice the slight difference between source and what’s displayed).

The MateView SE also has an eBook Mode that simulates the e-ink effect (not the same thing as e-ink) to make long hours of reading more comfortable. It also complies with TÜV Rheinland low blue light and flicker-free certifications, and SGS21 low visual fatigue certification.

If you need some flexibility with the display, the Adjustable Swivel Stand Edition supports flexible adjustments and VESA wall mounting.

HUAWEI WiFi Mesh 3

PHOTO: Huawei

WiFi Mesh 3 is a Whole Home WiFi 6 Plus (a legit variant of the WiFi 6 standard due to Huawei using Gigahome 650 and Kirin W650 chips) because of that kerfuffle) router that supports up to 250 connections over 400 square metres.

It also supports Wi-Fi Bonding (combine multiple sources to consolidate bandwidth) and backup, thanks to tech that lowers the switching latency to 50ms for optimal connections.

HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2

PHOTO: Huawei

Co-engineered with Devialet, these true wireless headphones feature a dual-driver system with digital crossover for stronger bass and rich details. Other enhancements like Pure Voice use a 4-mic call noise cancellation system and Huawei’s own deep neural network algorithm.

The active noise cancelling circuit uses three highly sensitive microphones and offers a wider noise cancellation frequency range with up to 47dB of noise cancellation.

HUAWEI nova Y90

PHOTO: Huawei

Heavy on aesthetics, the nova Y90 recalls Huawei’s Space Ring as a motif and uses a 6.7-inch near edgeless display as well.

It gets a rear 50MP AI Triple Camera (only the main camera has the 50MP sensor) with Super Night Mode, Front/Rear Dual-view Video, and AI Snapshot. It has a fairly large 5000mAh battery and supports 40W fast charging, though the 128GB storage capacity (and the camera) is indicative of its mid-range status.

Local availability

We’re told that pre-orders will start on Aug 5, 2022 here in Singapore, but details on local pricing and the rest of it will be revealed soon.

This article was first published in Potions.sg.