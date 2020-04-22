Huawei apologises for using DSLR shots to promote its smartphone photo contest

Huawei was caught once again for using DSLR photos to promote its smartphones.

Weibo user Jamie-hua, who won second place in the 2018 iPhone Photography Awards, found some of the photos featured in a Huawei promotional video familiar.

After doing some research on online photography community platform 500px, he realised the photos were taken by a Nikon D850 and not Huawei phones.

Huawei has apologised for the incident and said the photos were "wrongly marked" due to "an oversight by the editor".

It added that the photos were meant to encourage consumers to share their shots on its online gallery. The video has been edited without the liner that says the photos were taken by Huawei smartphones.

This is the fourth time the Chinese company has been caught in this situation. In 2016, Huawei used a photo shot on a Canon EOS 5D Mark III to promote its P9 phone.

In 2018, Huawei used a photo shot by a DSLR and passed it off as a selfie taken by its Nova 3 phone. In 2019, DSLR photos were used to promote the P30 series and Huawei defended its actions by claiming that the photos were "artistic renditions" of the phone's camera capabilities.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.