Huawei claims it sold one million Mate 30 units in three hours

PHOTO: Weibo/五月数码科技
Hardware Zone

The Huawei Mate 30 series appears to be a huge hit in China.

Since the phones hit retail shelves in China last Thursday, Huawei claims that it sold one million units in just three hours!

While there is no way to verify the figures, photos taken at Huawei's new Shenzhen flagship store show long queue lines.

PHOTO: Weibo/数码飞越 

In terms of online orders, Huawei is raking in 500 million yuan (S$96.9 million) a minute, which also implies a rate of 100,000 sales per minute. Currently, the stock on the Chinese e-commerce site, Taobao, is currently out.

Even the imported units in Hong Kong are selling at a mark up of over HK$1,500 (S$265) — an indication of high demand exceeding supply. It's no surprise that it receives strong support from its home country, even with the ongoing trade embargoes imposed by US. According to Forbes, some Chinese citizens perceives that the Trump administration has been scrutinising unfairly on Huawei, such that they wish to show their patriotic support. 

For the time being, Richard Yu - the CEO of Huawei's consumer business unit - is confident that local demand will drive sales of more than 20 million units.

Even though Huawei organised the official event in Munich, Germany, however, there has yet to be any flagship launch in Europe or anywhere outside China.

International sales of the Mate 30 series have not begun as the company would like to resolve the Google issue first. Huawei plans to fight the long battle with a US$1 billion (S$1.4 billion) war chest to attract developers to build apps around its own HarmonyOS ecosystem.

In accordance to Gsmarena, it is supposed to happen sometime this month, but as of yet, there isn't any announcement for an exact date.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone; additional reporting by AsiaOne.

