Huawei eyes computer market as US squeezes telecom business

Huawei will step up its presence in the global market for computer hardware, a top company official said on Wednesday, as the Chinese telecom giant weathers a US assault on its 5G network and smartphone business.

Deputy Chairman Ken Hu said the strategy is based on expectations that "incredible computing power" is going to be needed as the world turns too complicated and resource-hogging future technologies such as artificial intelligence and autonomous vehicles.

"We have a lot of challenges ahead of us. We need to beef up our computing power, explore new architectures, and develop processors that meet people's needs across all scenarios," Mr Hu said at a tech conference in Shanghai.

Huawei is already the world leader in telecom networking equipment, the No 2 smartphone producer, and is expected to dominate in ultra-fast future 5G networks.