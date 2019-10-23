Huawei launches foldable phone in China at prices starting from $3,300

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd started taking orders on Wednesday in China for its eagerly awaited foldable smartphone, as it ramps up marketing at home to make up for weak overseas sales amid US trade sanctions.

The launch of the 5G Mate X smartphone has been delayed twice this year, as Huawei, the world's No.2 smartphone maker, was forced to deal with tech supply disruptions caused by a US trade blacklist imposed on the firm in May.

The move has dealt a blow to Huawei's smartphone sales in Europe, its key overseas market, but the company saw its third-quarter revenue rising 27 per cent thanks to solid sales in China and higher shipments of models launched before the May ban.

The new smartphone, a competitor to Samsung Electronics Co's Galaxy Fold which went on sale last month, will be launched officially on Nov. 15 in China at prices starting from 16,999 yuan (S$3,300), a Huawei spokesman said.