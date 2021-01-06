Huawei launches HMS-powered entertainment tablet - the MatePad T 10s

If you require a tablet for carefree video watching and casual use, Huawei launched the MatePad T 10s, just for you.

The Huawei MatePad T 10s packs a 10.1-inch IPS display with 16:10 aspect ratio rated at 1,900 x 1,200 pixels resolution (244 PPI). For a casual tablet, it has a decent screen-to-body ratio of 80 per cent.

The display packs Huawei ClariVu technology, which Huawei claimed that it helps provide true-to-life visuals and an enhanced viewing experience. In the audio department comes built-in dual speakers tuned by audio brand Harman Kardon,

At 450g and 7.85mm thickness, the MatePad T 10s offers heightened portability for big and small hands alike. Within are parental controls called Kids Corner, where parents can customise the tablet to suit their children's' security and playtime needs.

There's no way we can talk about a new Huawei product without bringing up the elephant in the room. Yes, the MatePad T 10s runs on EMUI 10, Huawei's reskin of Android 10. It also runs on Huawei Mobile Services, so you'll be contending with Huawei's AppGallery and not the Google Play Store.

Huawei also uses a cross-platform interoperability ecosystem called Huawei Share, making it easy to transfer files between Huawei devices, such as the newly launched, AMD-powered MateBook.

PHOTO: Huawei

For the spec chasers, the Huawei MatePad T 10s uses a Huawei Kirin 710A processor, has 5,100mAh battery capacity, 3GB RAM, 65GB internal storage (with the option to expand it by another 512GB using a microSD card, instead of Huawei's proprietary memory card).

The USB is a Type-C connector with USB 2.0. Wireless connectivity comes from Bluetooth 5.0 and support for Wi-Fi up to 802.11ac. As a casual-use tablet, it doesn't have NFC, waterproofing, or fast-charging.

PHOTO: Huawei

The Huawei MatePad T 10s (Deepsea Blue) retails on Jan 16, 2021 at $298 in all Huawei Concept Stores, selected consumer electronics partners (Best Denki, Challenger & Hachi.tech, Courts, Harvey Norman, Sprint-Cass), and Huawei official online storefronts found on Lazada and Shopee .

Launch promotions include a complimentary Huawei Flip Cover (worth $38) and Huawei Mini Bluetooth Speaker (worth $40), while stocks last. More about the tablet here .

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.