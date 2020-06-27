Huawei launches new Petal Search tool to give Singapore users wider app selection

Petal Search, Huawei's proprietary search tool that was first announced in May 2020, is finally available in Singapore for download on the AppGallery store and in the latest update of EMUI 10 (v10.1.0.131).

With Petal Search, users now have an alternative means of accessing a wider range of apps to download onto their Huawei smartphones.

The app works by listing apps a user is searching for from multiple sources, with the source origins stated underneath each app. From there, users only need to select the third party app they wish to download and have it installed into their phones.

According to Huawei, the app was created in partnership with global search engine leaders, and makes use of the company's extensive partnerships and sources to ensure users get the latest information from aggregated apps, news, movies, and more, so as to receive a diverse mobile search experience.

Petal Search is currently available in 40 languages and can be downloaded in 45 countries, including Singapore.

If you wish to download Petal Search on your Huawei P40 Pro+ or any other Huawei device you currently own, you only need to search for it in the AppGallery, or have it installed together with the latest EMUI 10.1.0.131 update.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.