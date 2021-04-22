Huawei launches upgraded Matebook X Pro 2021 in Singapore

Huawei will be rolling out an upgraded version of its 13.9-inch flagship MateBook X Pro laptop on April 24, with refreshed features for 2021.

The new model will include Wi-Fi 6 support, an improved touchpad that provides a larger 4x detection area, and 1.8x range for smoother feedback and larger control space.

While the all-new MateBook X Pro 2021 boasts the same 3K Touchscreen display, 16GB RAM, 1.33kg and 14.6mm slim chassis from its previous iteration, it now sports a new Intel Iris X graphic card, and the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor.

Besides its classic Space Grey colour option, Huawei is also debuting the Emerald Green variant.

PHOTO: Huawei

Even though Huawei is considered a latecomer in the laptop market, being new to the party also gives them the edge over many other brands.

In a round table interview with the Marketing Director of PC and Tablet Business of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Cheng Lei, he explained that they have an advantage because they’re starting from a blank slate without any burden, and can leverage on other aspects of their ecosystem, including their smartphones.

PHOTO: Huawei

He went on to emphasise that “we can leverage the bargaining power in the industry to have great technology to kind of transmit from the smartphone technology into the PC technology, so we can make something different when we talk about innovation.”

PHOTO: Huawei

The laptop also comes with a built-in Huawei Share software, which allows for a multi-screen collaboration that can allow seamless use of your mobile devices on your laptops, offers drag-and-drop file transfer features, instant hotspot, taking phone calls through the laptop, and even run multiple apps from your phone in three different windows.

The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2021 will be available from April 24 at Huawei Experience Stores, Lazada, Shopee and selected consumer stores for $2,598.

Huawei will be offering a free bundle gift which includes a Huawei Watch GT 2 Elite Edition, Bluetooth mouse, backpack and a one-year extended warranty with every purchase, while stocks last.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.