Huawei Mate 50 Pro has a camera with variable aperture

When Huawei drops a camera-centric mobile phone, it always pays to take notice.

Even with the lack of Google Mobile Services, they almost always have a phone to be reckoned with.

The Huawei Mate 50 Pro is no different: it features an Ultra Aperture Xmage Camera, "taking mobile photography to the next level".

You can take that literally because while the idea of an adjustable physical aperture on a mobile camera isn't new, having 10 levels of adjustment is a head-turner.

PHOTO: Potions.sg

On top of the large, F1.4 aperture, the RYYB (red, yellow and blue pixels) sensor which collects more light than a regular RGB sensor, is combined with the XD Fusion Pro image engine for improved brightness and contrast.

And of course, with that large aperture, the Mate 50 Pro was designed to deliver portraits with a more natural-looking background blur or bokeh.

But if it's a range of focal lengths you want, the Mate 50 Pro has got you covered with a periscope telephoto lens that zooms up to 200x and the wide-angle macro for close-ups.

To make things simple for non-professional users, the phone has convenient features like macro video recording, and macro picture-in-picture to better convey motion.

PHOTO: Potions.sg

As we all know, software is a big part of the smartphone experience and the Mate 50 has its share of interesting functions.

For example, SuperStorage removes duplicate files and compresses rarely-used apps, SuperHub temporarily stores images, documents and text and facilitates transfers between apps and devices. SuperEnergy Boosting stretches your phone battery life when it hits one per cent, enabling three hours of standby or 12 minutes of talk time.

The Mate 50 Pro also supports Image Privacy Protection, whereby the phone automatically erases sensitive information (e.g. location and time) when you share an image.

Huawei MatePad SE

Huawei also released a tablet, the MatePad SE, with a 10.4″, 2K display. It was designed for the home with better resistance to drops and extrusion, and with elegant aesthetics to blend into modern decor.

PHOTO: Potions.sg

The MatePad SE is packed with little features that enhance the quality of the experience, such as TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light and Flicker-free certifications for eye comfort, voice extraction algorithms to enhance calls and speech-based content, and automatic sound adjustments according to the app in use.

HarmonyOS 3 also brings a new host of features, including the ability to manage all your Huawei devices from a single device and share devices between accounts, and App Multiplier which supports up to four concurrent tasks.

Local pricing and availability

The Huawei Mate 50 Pro $1,548 and MatePad SE $298 will be available from Nov 26, 2022.

From Nov 19, 2022, you can visit Huawei Experience Stores (313@Somerset and Westgate) to have a hands-on experience.

From now till Nov 25 you can register your interest for the Huawei Mate 50 Pro and get a Redemption Voucher for Watch 3 Active + In-Car Wireless Charger and a Huawei Umbrella from the Huawei Experience Stores (313@Somerset and Westgate).

From Nov 26, you will receive a free Huawei Watch 3 Active with each purchase of the Mate 50 Pro from M1, Starhub, or In-Car Wireless Charger and Huawei FreeLace from official and participating retailers.

However, if you purchase the phone from the Huawei Experience Stores (313@Somerset and Westgate), you will receive the Huawei Watch 3 Active in place of the Huawei FreeLace.

From Nov 26 to Dec 31, 2022, you'll get a free Bluetooth Speaker with every purchase of the MatePad SE from official and participating stores.

Free gifts offer is valid while stocks last.

This article was first published in Potions.sg.