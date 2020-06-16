Huawei MateBook 13: A premium, portable Windows laptop that's decently affordable

It’s finally here. A year since they were released overseas, Huawei has brought its line of laptops to Singapore and fittingly showcased that the brand still makes top-of-the-line devices despite some, er, complications.

Though the lack of Google apps and services remain one of the biggest obstacles to overcome when buying Huawei phones, the company’s laptops, on the other hand, hold no major issues in terms of software limitations.

The ultra-slim MateBook 13 is an absolutely capable machine that runs on Windows 10 and a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, accompanied by an Nvidia MX250 graphics chip. What this all means is that the MateBook 13 is a very good laptop for both productivity and some light gaming. Though its cooling fans certainly get noisy when you try to push things further.

Still sheltering in place, Unwrapped host Jarvis Quek spent some time with the Huawei laptop at home — check out what he personally liked and didn’t like so much with the MateBook 13.

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Pros

Sturdy build and sleek aesthetic design

Bright 1440p display in 3:2 aspect ratio with more screen real estate

Responsive touchscreen display

Full-sized keyboard and big trackpad with great tactile feel

Fast processor makes running programs and browsing the web a breeze

Discrete graphics processor unit allows for decent gaming experience

Integrated fingerprint sensor in power button

Huawei Share lets Huawei phones users quickly share files between each device

Arrives with generous 16GB of RAM

Price is decently affordable for a laptop this capable

Cons

Mediocre battery life of about six hours

Fan gets extraordinarily noisy when running intense operations

Only two USB-C ports, can only use the one side for charging

Down-firing speakers

