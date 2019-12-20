Huawei P40 to launch in March, may not have access to Google apps

Huawei has confirmed the launch date and teased some of the upcoming features of its upcoming P40 smartphones.

Richard Yu, the head of Huawei's consumer business revealed the P40 series will be unveiled at the end of March in Paris.

He also shared that the P40 series will come with a "never seen" before design, improvements in camera image quality, better performance and longer battery life.

As it is unclear at the moment whether the U.S government will extend the temporary general license to Huawei after 16 February 2020, the P40 series might not ship with Google apps and services.

Nonetheless, Yu claimed Huawei's own Mobile Services would be available in time.

