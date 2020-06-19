Huawei P40 Pro+ launches in Singapore on June 27, priced at $1,898

Since its launch earlier this year, the smartphone market has been dominated by the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

However, it appears that Chinese tech giant Huawei aims to topple the competition with the latest iteration of its flagship photography series, the Huawei P40 Pro+.

And it’s launching in Singapore on June 27.

The Huawei P40 Pro+ sports the Ultra Vision Leica Penta Camera system, which, as its name suggests, houses five lenses for content creators to get creative with their shots.

PHOTO: Huawei

This system includes:

40MP Ultra Wide Cine (f/1.8)

50MP Ultra Vision Wide (f/1.9)

8MP Telephoto with up to 3x optical zoom (f/2.4)

8MP Telephoto with up to 10x optical zoom (f/4.4)

Time of Flight lens

Previously, the Huawei P40 Pro only had a single 12MP telephoto lens with up to 50x zoom.

This time, the P40 Pro+ comes with a new SuperZoom Array system, comprising of two telephoto lenses utilising a periscope system, with a maximum optical zoom of 10x, and a maximum 100x digital zoom.

This is one of the ways in which it aims to compete directly with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra’s 100x Space Zoom.

PHOTO: Huawei

In addition, the Leica Penta Camera system also sports the Ultra Vision Sensor, which is the largest CMOS sensor in all Huawei smartphones to date.

This allows it to capture the most vivid of colours and details in all of its lenses in just about any light setting.

PHOTO: Huawei

Pre-orders for the Huawei P40 Pro+ will begin from 20 to 26 June, and will retail for $1,898.

It will be available in Ceramic White, and will go on sale at all local telecommunications operators, authorised retailers such as Challenger, Harvey Norman and Courts, Huawei Concept Stores, and Huawei official online stores in Lazada and Shopee.

Additionally, customers who pre-order the Huawei P40 Pro+ will get to enjoy a free premium bundle worth $646 in total, meaning that pre-orders actually trump the retail price post-launch!

The bundle includes the following:

Huawei Sound X (worth $496)

Huawei SuperCharge Wireless Stand (worth $148)

Huawei Sound X.

PHOTO: Huawei

Huawei SuperCharge Wireless Stand.

PHOTO: Huawei

But that’s not all — there is also a limited-time offer for customers who purchase the Huawei P40 Pro+ after June 27, with another free premium bundle, worth $196 in total (while stocks last).

The items in this bundle include:

Huawei SuperCharge Wireless Stand (worth $148)

Huawei P40 Pro+ Monogram Series Case (worth $48)

Monogram Series Case.

PHOTO: Huawei

This article was first published in Geek Culture.