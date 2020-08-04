Huawei P40 series celebrates S'pore's 55th birthday through the lens of local photographers

2020 has been, for the lack of a better word, something, and with the annual National Day Parade experience going digital this year, celebrating Singapore’s 55th birthday is bound to hit different.

In the lead-up to the momentous occasion on August 9, 2020, Huawei is dedicating a celebratory tribute to the nation, as it ropes in the talents of five local photographers to showcase the red and white pride.

Using the Huawei P40 Series smartphones, Bryan van der Beek, Don Lee, Junaidi Lim, Zipeng Lim, and Jovanne Amolat have captured everyday sights that are representative of the local culture, and presented them in a new perspective by experimenting with different depth-of-field settings and camera angles.

Where architecture is concerned, the advanced Leica camera set-ups in the phones allows individuals to snap sweeping landscapes and wide panoramas for greater dynamism.

Putting to use the P40 Pro’s 50x SuperSensing Zoom or the P40 Pro+ 10x true optical zoom and 100x maximum digital zoom yielded the photographers some extra details soon. From the facade of buildings to the night landscape of Singapore, here are some personal favourites from the list:

PHOTO: Don LeePHOTO: Don LeePHOTO: Junaidi LimPHOTO: Bryan van der BeekPHOTO: Don LeePHOTO: Jovanne Amolat

A fine showing from the five photographers, indeed!

For the month of August, Huawei will be offering discounted prices and extra bonuses in celebration of National Day as well. From August 3 to 23, the company’s value smartphone range, which includes the Huawei nova 7i, Huawei Y6P, and Huawei Y9s, will receive a special promotion.

Meanwhile, AppGallery is slated to release new vouchers for popular local apps during the one-month window, such as exclusive discount codes from Golden Village, Shopee, and more.

The greatest attraction, however, would be the free Huawei P40 Pro (worth S$1,448) given to one lucky winner, who will have to participate in a “Reminisce and Share” lucky draw by sharing the campaign Facebook post with their favourite Singaporean moment.

All the best to interested parties, and may the RNG be in your favour.

