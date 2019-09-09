Huawei P40 smartphone may come with HarmonyOS in 2020

The Huawei P40 to be launched next year may be the Chinese firm's first smartphone to run its own HarmonyOS operating system instead of Google's Android, revealed Mr Richard Yu, the head of Huawei's consumer business.

In an interview with reporters from Europe and Asia-Pacific at Europe's premier consumer tech trade event - the IFA consumer tech trade show - on Friday (Sept 6), Mr Yu said that HarmonyOS is "ready for smartphones", but the company has not used the system because it is waiting for the United States government to reverse its ban on Huawei.

The ban prevents US firms such as Google from providing goods and services to the Chinese smartphone maker.

Mr Yu said that if the US ban persists, Huawei may have to consider using the HarmonyOS in its smartphones.