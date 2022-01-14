Huawei P50 Pro and P50 Pocket are officially available in Singapore come early 2022

Huawei today announced the official arrival of last year’s Huawei P50 Pro and the foldable Huawei P50 Pocket handsets on our shores. Both phones come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G chipsets, and run on a Huawei-made, Android-derived operating system (EMUI 12) with Huawei’s AppGallery app store.

We’ll go through the retail promotions and details in this piece, but feel free to get a recap from their respective articles here ( Huawei P50 Pro , Huawei P50 Pocket ). In a nutshell, the P50 Pro is Huawei’s regular flagship-grade smartphone, while the P50 Pocket is its foldable flagship alternative set to compete against other popular folding phones .

If you want to have a physical feel of these devices, they are on display at Huawei’s 313@Somerset store from Jan 14, 2022 onwards (11am to 9pm daily).

Visitors to the store between Jan 14 to 21, 2022 can get a voucher to redeem a Huawei SuperCharge Wireless Car Charger (worth $98), valid for every purchase of the P50 Pro handset. Note that the date of the sale is not the same as its in-store display date, as seen below.

Huawei P50 Pro pricing, availability, promotions

Huawei P50 Pro in Cocoa Gold.

The Huawei P50 Pro comes to Singapore on Jan 22, 2022 in two colourways: Cocoa Gold and Golden Black, at a retail price of $1,548. It’s available via all Huawei authorised stores, major telco partners (M1, Singtel, StarHub), authorised retailers, and Huawei official online storefronts like Lazada and Shopee.

Customers who purchase the P50 Pro are entitled to a free Huawei Watch 3 Active Edition (worth $448) while stocks last.

Huawei P50 Pro in Golden Black.

Specifically for Huawei P50 Pro, customers are entitled to a two-year warranty, which includes the following after-sales services:

One-year door-to-door repair pickup and delivery

VIP hotline for technical assistance

One-time screen replacement within first three months of purchase

Terms and conditions apply

Huawei P50 Pocket pricing, availability, promotions

Huawei P50 Pocket Premium Edition.

Huawei has yet to share the official pricing of the Huawei P50 Pocket Premium Edition. It is, however, coming to Singapore on Feb 14, 2022, in Premium Gold colourway. Unfortunately, there’s no word on the regular P50 Pocket variant coming to Singapore.

Similarly, customers who purchase the P50 Pocket Premium Edition are entitled to a free Huawei Watch 3 Active Edition (worth $448) while stocks last.

