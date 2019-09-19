Huawei promises smartest 5G phone, but who will be brave enough to buy?

Read also

The No.2 smartphone maker is caught in the fallout of a trade conflict between Washington and Beijing that analysts say is morphing into a technology cold war. It expects the US ban to cost it US$10 billion (S$13.8 billion).

Holding the launch in Europe underlines the importance of the region's 500 million consumers to Huawei. It lost five percentage points in market share here following the US ban, even as buyers rallied to its brand at home.

Huawei has been running an online marketing campaign here with the slogan "Rethink Possibilities", recruiting fans to spread the word about the launch. The same website will livestream the event, which starts at 2 pm (8 pm in Singapore time).

Unboxed delight

The build-up has been marked by uncertainty over whether buyers of the flagship Android device will be able to use apps supported by Google.