Huawei re-releases the P30 Pro, calls it the New Edition

With the US trade ban still in force, Huawei is unable to ship Google's apps or services on its new phones other than the P30 series and earlier models.

That didn't stop the Chinese company from getting around the ban by re-releasing the P30 Pro as a "new model".

Huawei has officially released the P30 Pro New Edition in Germany.

It comes in three colour options: black, aurora and silver frost.

The only differences between the P30 Pro New Edition and the first generation model are the single storage capacity option (256GB) and the preinstalled Android 10 OS.

Other than these two updates, the rest of the specs remain the same which include Kirin 980 chipset, 8GB RAM, 6.47-inch OLED display, 4,200mAh battery and the powerful quad-lens camera setup on the rear.

PHOTO: Huawei

While the P30 Pro New Edition is currently only in Germany from 15 May, Huawei told Android Authority that there are plans to bring it to other markets in the future. It has a retail price of US$810 (S$1,200).

This is the second time that Huawei re-released the P30 Pro.

It announced "new" versions of the P30 Pro in September last year, which are in fact just the same phones in two different colours (misty lavender and mystic blue).

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.