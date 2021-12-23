Huawei’s AppGallery ramps up gaming appeal with Dynasty Warriors: Overlords, exclusive giveaways and benefits

Mobile gaming has been picking up steam and it's easy to understand where its appeal lies — between the necessity of smartphones for everyday use and their compact build, on-the-go entertainment continues to be a prevalent, convenient affair, with various apps and options easily available at the user's fingertips.

Huawei packs all of that into the AppGallery, the brand's official app market that comes preinstalled in its devices.

Since its global launch in April 2018, the AppGallery has expanded to more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than 560 million monthly active users across a host of categories.

Locally, a number of essential apps have been successfully added to the global platform, including Grab, TraceTogether, DBS PayLah!, and Lazada.

PHOTO: AppGallery

But it's not just for work or shopping, as mobile gaming enthusiasts can also try their hands at some of the more popular gaming titles, including Garena Free Fire, Ragnarok X: Next Generation, Gardenscapes, and Soul Land.

The appeal extends beyond just in-game enjoyment, however, with AppGallery offering a string of exclusive giveaways, benefits, and Huawei Points on a regular basis.

Essentially, users can expect user campaigns for in-game top-up promotions, free Huawei coupons, discounts on in-app purchases, and game gift packs that are designed in collaboration with highly-received mobile titles.

These incentives are sometimes translated into real-world rewards, where participating in different challenges presents a chance to win Huawei merchandise, such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

To upkeep this spirit of mobile gaming, AppGallery will be welcoming a new highly-anticipated title into its ranks going into 2022 - Dynasty Warriors: Overlords.

Making its mark as the mobile counterpart to Koei Tecmo's Dynasty Warriors — a hack and slash series themed after the epic Romance of the Three Kingdoms — the upcoming entry looks to adopt the console combat experience for fans, while retaining the core gameplay DNA.

PHOTO: SuperNova Game

What that translates to is the ability to switch between your party members to fight a horde of enemies and unleash devastating combos upon them in a sandbox environment, with each game lasting for five to ten minutes.

Various elements, such as mount-riding, story campaign, and quick release skills have all been brought over to the small screen as well.

But mobile gaming also calls for an added touch of multiplayer fun. The action role-playing game (ARPG) will add a PvP mode that pits you against other players, and introduce a co-op feature for collaboration on difficult battles, world exploration, and the like.

Original models and visuals have also been optimised for a more modern and stylish look on mobile.

PHOTO: SuperNova Game

Dynasty Warriors: Overlords is available for pre-order on the AppGallery now, with the official launch slated for Jan 19, 2022.

In the meantime, those who are looking to scratch the gaming itch on Huawei devices can check out the Editor's Choice selection, which is curated by the brand's team of editors, such as Ragnarok X:Next Generation, Evony: The King's Return and Garena Free Fire.

The future of mobile gaming continues to look bright, and it's only going to grow in time to come. Huawei, with the aid of AppGallery, is certainly embracing the trend, as it looks to expand its library, reward its users, and then some.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.