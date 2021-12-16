Huawei to unveil the P50 Pocket on Dec 23

Huawei just confirmed a launch event for its P50 Pocket phone.

The Chinese company announced on Twitter that the P50 Pocket will be unveiled on Dec 23, 8.30am CET (3.30pm SGT). Huawei teases the P50 Pocket is going to be "compact yet powerful."

Purported images of the device show a clamshell form factor with two circular cutouts, which resemble the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series.

Is Huawei going to release a flip phone with foldable screen to compete against the Galaxy Z Flip3? We shall see on Dec 23!

READ MORE: Huawei is reportedly bringing HarmonyOS global in 2022

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.