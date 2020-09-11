Huawei watch fit brings heat to Fitbit, Samsung and Apple

Keeping fit these days has never been easier with the presence of smartwatches and fitness wearables.

The likes of Fitbit, Garmin, Samsung and Apple have long dominated the scene with their dedicated fitness wearables (or at least super-versatile ones for the latter two) to enable users to maintain everything from their calorie count, to cadence, sleeping habits, and even diet.

Chinese tech giant Huawei aims to spice up the competition with the announcement of the new Huawei watch fit.

Although it already has a solid smartwatch lineup with the Watch GT series, this new entry is designed for the more fitness-focused consumers in mind, with all-day fitness monitoring, customisation, long battery life of up to a massive 10 days, and a lightweight design.

PHOTO: Huawei

Most strikingly, the Watch Fit is the company’s first smartwatch to feature an animated personal trainer that covers 12 workout courses, including up to 44 posture demonstrations, so you never have to lose your form if you intend to start working out by yourself and can’t really afford the typically-pricey regular subscription of an actual personal trainer.

It even comes with up to a whopping 96 workout modes with advanced data tracking, with 11 professional workout modes that cover the likes of running, walking, cycling and swimming. Those who want to improve on their form can easily select their favourite workout.

PHOTO: Huawei

Additionally, this personal trainer feature is standalone; it requires no in-app support from any smartphone or other device, for your added convenience.

While exercising, it will constantly bleep out reminders to maintain proper posture, footing, as well as reminders to keep active if users sit still for more than three minutes.

Other aspects of the Huawei watch fit’s all-day fitness tracking include its proprietary TruSeen 4.0 heart rate monitoring and TruSleep 2.0 sleep stage monitoring technologies, that tracks users’ heart rate changes over the past 24 hours and various stages of sleep and wakefulness respectively.

The Huawei Watch Fit features an appropriately-proportioned AMOLED HD display that lets consumers engage its animated fitness courses and other unique features.

It comes with over 130 different watch faces, as well as various vibrant strap colour options for those that like to change its visuals up from time to time.

The Huawei watch fit is slated to launch sometime later in September 2020. A price will be announced at a later date.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.