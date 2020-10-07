The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro launches in Singapore on Oct 10 for $398

The new Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is the latest device to join an already solid lineup by the Chinese tech giant. And Singaporeans can look forward to its launch on Oct 10.

Where the Huawei Watch Fit gave something for fitness enthusiasts to look forward to, this smartwatch will be for those looking to glow up their everyday life.

The latest iteration of the Watch GT 2 series is the most premium of the bunch, featuring a titanium frame and sapphire watch face that isn’t just durable, but also really sleek and stylish.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro also features over 100 workout modes, including a diverse range of activities, alongside outdoor and weather alerts to make your daily life so much more convenient.

Like the Watch Fit, the Watch GT 2 Pro is equipped with professional health tracking in the Huawei TruSeen 4.0+ heart rate monitoring technology that lets users get up to speed on their health on a 24/7 basis.

PHOTO: Huawei

Additionally, it comes with a 2 week-long battery life and wireless charging for added convenience.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 will be available in Singapore on 10 October, and will retail for $398.

It will be available at all Huawei Concept Stores, Singtel outlets, select consumer electronic stores, as well as the Huawei flagship stores on Lazada and Shopee.

As part of the Watch GT 2 Pro’s launch, consumers who purchase it will also receive Huawei premiums, including a 15W wireless charger and a brown leather strap, worth $106 in total (while stocks last).

This article was first published in Geek Culture.