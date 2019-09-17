Huawei's entire Mate 30 lineup revealed in leaked photos

PHOTO: Twitter/EVLeaks
Hardware Zone

Huawei is unveiling the Mate 30 series on 19 September, but well-known tipster @evleaks jumped the gun by posting high resolution photos of the entire lineup.

Starting with the flagship model, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro is seen with a wide notch and a display that curves around the left and right sides of the device. This confirms earlier reports of a large screen with very curved sides, tiny bezels and a notch.

On the rear are four camera lenses housed within a circular cutout with Leica branding. Two of the camera lenses are said to be "double-size customised Sony IMX sensors". One of them is a 1/1.7-inch sensor with a resolution over 40 megapixels, and the other is a 1/1.5-inch part that's jointly developed by Huawei and Sony.

PHOTO: Twitter/EVLeaks

The standard Mate 30 model is seen with a smaller notch and two signal strength indicators suggest that the Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30 will come with dual-SIM support. More importantly, one of the signal strength indicators shows 5G. Both models are also expected to be powered by the new Kirin 990 chipset.

Unlike the Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30, the Mate 30 Lite sports a hole-punch camera cutout on the top left corner of the display. It also has a square camera array on the back with four camera lenses. There is also a rear fingerprint sensor.

Last, but not least, Huawei is likely to release a Porsche Design edition of the Mate 30 with leather covering the rear of the device.

PHOTO: Twitter/EVLeaks

The upcoming Huawei Mate 30 lineup might not launch with access to Google apps or services. It remains to be seen how the Chinese company plans to address this issue.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

