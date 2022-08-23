Huawei's FreeBuds Pro 2 set to land in Singapore soon

Huawei has announced the launch of the Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 which build on the reputation of the 2020 launched Huawei FreeBuds Pro.

Co-engineered with Devialet, these earbuds feature 11mm drivers along with a secondary planar diaphragm driver so the Freebuds Pro 2 can reach a broader frequency range of 14Hz to 48kHz. Most other earbuds range from 20Hz-20kHz in comparison.

The active noise cancelling circuit uses three highly sensitive microphones and offers a wider noise cancellation frequency range with up to 47dB of noise cancellation. This is slightly more than the 40dB of noise cancellation of the FreeBuds Pro.

The Dual connection feature offers connection with two devices and supports automatic call switching. This feature works with Huawei all-scenario devices including smartphones, tablets, PCs and watches, as well as with Android, iOS, and Windows-based systems.

Battery life is said to be up to 4 hours of playback time with ANC on and a total of 18 hours with the case. With ANC off, users can enjoy six and a half hours of playback and 30 hours with the case.

Pricing and availability

Some of the features of the FreeBuds Pro 2.

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

Huawei has only said that the Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 will go on sale in Singapore soon. We will update this article with pricing and availability when we have more information.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.