Huawei's latest launch in Singapore has brought in a range of business products

Huawei Consumer BG has now officially entered the enterprise market with the launch of a full suite of business products, solutions, and service platforms, including notebooks, a desktop, a tablet, and a printer to support Singapore business owners and their staff.

Strangely enough, while Huawei says that they are business products, they are still found online under Huawei’s consumer information.

Beyond the hardware, Huawei business solutions including smart office features like Super Device and Mobile App Engine have been included.

These allow for seamless multi-device and cross-ecosystem collaboration, while Huawei Mobile Cloud allows for seamless data transfers to enable work efficiency.

Huawei MateBook B series notebooks

PHOTO: Huawei

The Huawei MateBook B3-420 and B3-520 notebooks are 14-inch and 15.6-inch notebooks respectively. They both also use Intel Iris Xe graphics and have a 512GB SSD for storage.

The B3-420.

PHOTO: Huawei

The B3-420 comes powered by either an Intel Core i5-1135G7 or i7-1165G7 processor and up to 16GB of RAM. The B3-520 only comes with an Intel Core i5-1135G7 and 16GB of RAM.

The flagship B7.

PHOTO: Huawei

The top-of-the-line B7 has a 13.9-inch 3K display and is less than 15cm thin. Powered by up to an Intel core i7-1165G7 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage.

To meet enterprise requirements, they have an independent TPM 2.0 security chip, to protect files and data with chip-level encryption. The pop-up webcam activates by touch only so it can be only accessed by the user.

The MateStation B520.

PHOTO: Huawei

The flagship desktop model, the Huawei MateStation B520 comes powered by up to an Intel Core i7-10700 processor, Intel UHD graphics, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to a 512GB SSD or 1TB HDD for storage.

To meet the security management and control requirements of large- and medium-sized enterprises, the MateStation B520 utilises a newly self-developed LAN boot authentication function, TPM chip encryption, USB port control, IP address authentication, and other related techniques, to build system-level security safeguards that keep confidential information under lock-and-key.

The MatePad C5.

PHOTO: Huawei

Running on the EMUI 10.1 (Based on Android 10), the 10.4-inch Huawei MatePad C5 tablet has a bezel-less 2K display and comes powered by an octa-core Huawei Kirin710A, 4GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a Mali G51 GPU.

The 5100mAh battery offers up to 600 hours of standby time, so it is always ready to go.

To ensure data security, the MatePad C5e encrypts user data and lock screen passwords, and stores data between different apps in independently separated directories that cannot be accessed by other apps. Other enterprise features include App Multiplier and Huawei Share, which make file transfers, work tasks, and cross-device interactions easier and more seamless.

The PixLab B5 laser printer.

PHOTO: Huawei

An AIO laser printer, Huawei says that the Huawei PixLab B5 can connect via multiple wired and wireless connection methods, making it easy to work with PCs, phones and tablets. However, it lacks an ADF.

The PixLab B5’s drum cartridge supports up to 15,000 pages, the toner cartridge supports 1,500 prints, and it has a print speed of up to 30 pages per minute in single-sided printing.

Pricing and availability

We’ve reached out to Huawei for the pricing and availability of these products but they have yet to respond. We will update this article when we have more information.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.