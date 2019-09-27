Huawei's Mate 30 Pro come out tops in the DxOMark camera ranking

Marcus Wong
Hardware Zone

DxOMark has just tested the Huawei Mate 30 Pro using a version of camera firmware not yet available to consumers. 

The SuperSensing Cine Camera received an overall score of 121, four points higher than the previously top-ranked Samsung Galaxy Note 10+'s score of 117 and five points higher than the P30 Pro's score of 116.

In DxOMark's review of the rear camera, the Mate 30 Pro received a photo score of 131, a full six points higher than the P30 Pro. That's a new record for DxOMark, so the smartphone certainly seems to be living up to the slogan of "rethinking possibilities".

PHOTO: DxOMark

As far as video is concerned, attaining a score of 100 points is enough for a second-place ranking, just a point behind the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G. Its video capabilities set itself apart from others by having consistently accurate exposure and solid stabilisation. However, the presence of noise and occasionally-visible flare in low light shooting scenarios had caused points to be deducted.

Receiving a score of 93, the Mate 30 Pro's selfie camera had been ranked it in the Top 5, ahead of the likes of both P30 Pro and Pixel 3.

Improvements can be seen as compared to the P30 Pro, possibly ascribed to the still image processing capabilities of the new Kirin 990 chipset and time of flight sensor for better depth estimation in bokeh mode. However, it caused the Mate 30 Pro points in its performance for its lack of autofocus lens.

PHOTO: DxOMark

Looks like that 1/1.54-inch Cine Camera is really making a difference. Find out more about the results here, and check in on Hardware Zone's own preliminary testing here.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone; additional reporting by AsiaOne.

More about
Digital Huawei Camera

