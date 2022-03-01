Huawei's new devices for its Smart Office label includes an ultraportable notebook, tablets and an AIO PC

As part of its Smart Office launch stream, Huawei also announced some new products for consumers, including a new ultraportable notebook, two new tablets and the company's first all-in-one PC. Respectively, they are the Huawei MateBook X Pro, the Huawei MateBook E and MatePad, and the Huawei MateStation X.

MateBook X Pro 2022

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Huawei Mobile

The MateBook X Pro 2022 is currently the company's flagship notebook, and Huawei's update to the 2021 MateBook X Pro.

Briefly going over the spec sheet, the newest MateBook X Pro features a 3120 x 2080 pixels Real Colour FullView Display with a screen size of 14.2 inches, supporting a 90Hz refresh rate (though 60Hz is the factory setting). Much of the above is the same as the previous MateBook X Pro, save for the slightly larger display compared to the 13.9-inch of the 2021 version, as well as the 90Hz setting.

As for some of the more fundamental stuff, powering it is an Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor, 16GB of memory, as well as a rather light 60Wh battery. To that last point, though, it does support 90W Super Charge.

It also features a Huawei Sound six-speaker system, as well as Free Touch Gestures, which are a series of pressure-sensitive gestures on the trackpad for functions like taking screenshots and changing playback volume. All of this is in a 1.38kg package that only comes in one configuration, going for a hefty €1,899 (S$2,890).

MateBook E and MatePad

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Huawei Mobile

Though the MateBook E isn't exactly a tablet, it's not exactly a traditional computer either. It's better to think of it as a 2-in-1 detachable notebook a la Microsoft Surface Pro.

Weighing in at 709g and coming in at 7.99mm thin, it certainly has the build for that. Fitting in with its hybrid nature, it supports peripherals like the 2nd-generation Huawei M-Pencil stylus, Smart Magnetic Keyboard, and the new Huawei Glide Keyboard.

Not only that, though, it's Huawei's first OLED notebook , featuring up to 600 nits of brightness in a 12.6-inch display, and runs Windows 11, powered by 11th Gen Intel processors. Surprisingly, it also supports Thunderbolt 4. Prices will vary based on specifications, ranging from €649 (S$1,000) for the base i3 model and €1,399 (~S$2,100) for the highest-end i7 model.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Huawei Mobile

The Huawei MatePad is similar to the MateBook E, though leans more towards the tablet side of things, operating on HarmonyOS rather than Windows. On the front is a 10.4-inch IPS display with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels, and supports up to four-app multi-window.

Running on a HiSilicon Kirin 820, and a 7,250mAh battery, Huawei promises up to 12 hours of video playback , and though the rather limited 4GB of RAM and 64/128GB storage options might disappoint some users, it comes at a rather affordable price of $498 for the highest-end option, which comes with a Huawei Smart Keyboard.

MateStation X

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Huawei Mobile

Finally, Huawei is debuting its MateStation X all-in-one PC, the first of its kind from the company. Like some of the above devices, Huawei is hammering the display capabilities of the MateStation X, touting its 4K+ display in a large 28.2-inch screen, which is touch-sensitive.

As for the nitty-gritty stuff, Huawei went to AMD for this one; you can configure the MateStation X with either a Ryzen 5 5600H or Ryzen 7 5800H, but it only has a single memory configuration: 16GB of DDR4 3200MHz RAM.

Huawei also went a bit into the design and build of the MateStation X during its Smart Office stream, emphasising its aluminium alloy uni-body, which admittedly does look pretty nice in renders, along with its portless back and 92per cent screen-to-body ratio. Finally, it does get a little bit pricey; the Ryzen 7 model is priced at €2,199 (S$3,300), with no word on pricing for the R5 model.

Availability

As for the availability for the above four products, unfortunately only the MatePad seems to be the only one readily available for the Singapore market, and even then most major retailers like Courts and Challenger seem to be out of stock or in the process of running out of it. The MatePad is available on Huawei's Lazada and Shopee stores at a discount though, it seems.

As for the rest of them, we'll have to wait on more availability details from Huawei.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.