Huawei's new Watch 3 series watches feature HarmonyOS, long battery lives, rotating crowns, and more

Huawei's latest smartwatches are here and they are the Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro .

The two share many similarities but the Watch 3 is smaller at 46mm and comes in a stainless steel case. The Watch 3 Pro is larger at 48mm and features a titanium case . Both watches have 50 metres water resistance.

The case design is fairly traditional. They are round and have short curved lugs to make them more comfortable to wear. The only quirk is that the crown is at 2 o'clock instead of the more familiar 3 o'clock. The crown is knurled and signed and rotates to let you scroll through menus and pages.

Both watches feature 1.43-inch AMOLED displays with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels and a pixel density count of 326 pixels per inch. They also come with 30 pre-installed faces and if that's not enough, users have the choice of over a thousand more designs on the Huawei Watch Face Store.

Like the MatePad Pros and MatePad 11 , the Watch 3 and Watch Pro 3 are powered by Huawei's HarmonyOS.

The Huawei Watch 3 Pro features a titanium case.

PHOTO: Huawei

And with eSIM connectivity , these watches can be used to make calls, stream music, and download apps without the need for a phone.

Naturally, the Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro features a ton of health tracking options. Apart from your standard heart rate monitor, the watches can also tell you your blood oxygen levels .

There are also over a hundred workout modes with automatic exercise detection for the most popular types of workouts. The built-in GPS helps to accurately track your progress when you are running outdoors.

Considering the features these watches have, battery life is impressive. Huawei says the Watch 3 can last up to 3 days of typical use and up to 14 days in ultra-long battery life mode.

The Watch Pro 3 is even more impressive and can last up to five days of typical use and 21 days in ultra-long battery life mode.

Availability and pricing

PHOTO: Huawei

The Huawei Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro will come in different finishes and different straps. Sadly, Huawei hasn't said when these watches will be available and what their prices will be.

However, they are available in China now and prices of the Watch 3 start at 2,599 yuan (S$540) while prices of the Watch 3 Pro start at 3,299 yuan

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.