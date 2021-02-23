Huawei's third foldable phone has an 8-inch screen that folds inwards

Huawei just announced its third foldable phone, the Mate X2 which comes with an all-new design compared to the two earlier models.

Like Samsung's foldable phones, the Huawei Mate X2 has a primary 8-inch OLED display that folds inwards. It also has a second 6.45-inch OLED screen on the outside. Both screens support up to 90Hz refresh rates.

The Kirin 9000 chipset and 4,500mAh battery power the Mate X2 with 8GB RAM, a 24-core Mali-G78 GPU, and a NPU.

As with recent Huawei phones, the Mate X2 has no support of Google's apps and services although it runs on EMUI 11.0 based on Android 10. Huawei confirmed during the livestream event that the Mate X2 will be among the first to be updated to HarmonyOS from April.

The Mate X2 comes with a quad-camera setup which consists of a primary 50MP f/1.9 Ultra Vision Camera, a 16MP Cine Camera (ultra-wide angle, f/2.2), a 12MP telephoto camera (3x optical zoom, f/2.4, OIS), and an 8MP SuperZoom Camera (10x optical zoom, f/4.4 aperture, OIS, AF). On the front is a 16MP f/2.2 wide-angle selfie camera.

Huawei states that the Mate X2 goes on sale in China from Feb 25 for 17,999 yuan (S$3,700) (256GB) and 18,999 yuan (512GB). It comes in blue, pink, black and white.

The Huawei Mate X2 is available in these four colour options.

PHOTO: Huawei

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.