Humongous chonky Pikachu and longcat Meowth plushies are real and we want them now

Has not being able to travel outside to catch Pokemon left a Pokemon-sized hole in your life, or more accurate a chonky Pikachu or Meowth-sized hole in your life?

Then you’ll be happy to know that Japan’s Pokemon Centre has released two gigantic Pokemon plushies for you to buy and snuggle your Pokemon Go woes away.

Much like their in-game counterparts in Pokemon Sword and Shield, now you too can get a real-life Gigantamax Pikachu and Meowth plushie.

PHOTO: Pokemon Centre Online

Looking every bit as chonky as its Gigantamax form in-game, the Pikachu plushie is an impressive 80cm tall and weighs 4.56kg. So if you also find yourself looking for something to use as an exercise weight, you know where to get one.

If you thought the Pikachu plushie was big, wait till you see the Meowth plushie.

PHOTO: Pokemon Centre Online

It stands at 165cm tall, making it as tall as an actual person. Its long height makes it perfect to snuggle with in bed. While it is by no means as heavy as Pikachu, it still weighs a hefty 3.29kg.

Both Gigantamax plushies are being sold at Pokemon Centre chains in Japan.

Funnily enough, if you want to get a plushie in their design without the humongous size, there is that option too. But where is the fun in that?

Of course, such huge plushies will not come cheap.

The full-size Pikachu Gigantamax plushie is sold for 44,000 yen (S$580) while the Meowth Gigantamax plushie is going for 33,000 yen.

Both can be pre-ordered on the Pokemon Centre website, with shipping for both scheduled in October.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.