Hyundai Genesis sets Guinness world record for flying 3,281 drones

Genesis, car manufacturer Hyundai’s brand of luxury line of vehicles entrance into the China market was celebrated with a dazzling performance of a record-breaking 3,218 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) drones over Shanghai’s skyline.

The concept of the display in the sky was based around the brand storytelling, brand identity and distinctive design philosophy of Genesis.

How many drones: 3,281

When: March 19, 2021

Where: Shanghai, China

Event: Genesis, Hyundai-owned car brand marking its entrance into China

We sourced out a few other past ground-breaking drone performances for your viewing pleasure, and each event outnumbered the other over the years.

How many drones: 3,051

When: Sept 2020

Where: Zhuhai, Guangdong, China

Who: Shenzhen Damoda Intelligent Control Technology

Event: Guinness World Record Showcase

How many drones: 2,198

When: Sept 3, 2020

Where: Saint Petersburg, Russia

Who: Geoscan

Event: Technology Showcase

How many drones: 2,066

When: July 15, 2018

Where: Folsom, California

Who: Intel

Event: Intel’s 50th anniversary

How many drones: 1,400

When: Nov 9, 2018

Where: Thailand

Who: Intel

Event: ICONSIAM Grand Opening

How many drones: 1,218

When: Feb 9, 2018

Where: PyeongChang, South Korea

Who: Intel

Event: Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 Opening Ceremony

This article was first published in Geek Culture.