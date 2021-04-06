Hyundai Genesis sets Guinness world record for flying 3,281 drones

Genesis, car manufacturer Hyundai’s brand of luxury line of vehicles entrance into the China market was celebrated with a dazzling performance of a record-breaking 3,218 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) drones over Shanghai’s skyline.
The concept of the display in the sky was based around the brand storytelling, brand identity and distinctive design philosophy of Genesis.
How many drones: 3,281
When: March 19, 2021
Where: Shanghai, China
Event: Genesis, Hyundai-owned car brand marking its entrance into China
We sourced out a few other past ground-breaking drone performances for your viewing pleasure, and each event outnumbered the other over the years.
How many drones: 3,051
When: Sept 2020
Where: Zhuhai, Guangdong, China
Who: Shenzhen Damoda Intelligent Control Technology
Event: Guinness World Record Showcase
How many drones: 2,198
When: Sept 3, 2020
Where: Saint Petersburg, Russia
Who: Geoscan
Event: Technology Showcase
How many drones: 2,066
When: July 15, 2018
Where: Folsom, California
Who: Intel
Event: Intel’s 50th anniversary
How many drones: 1,400
When: Nov 9, 2018
Where: Thailand
Who: Intel
Event: ICONSIAM Grand Opening
How many drones: 1,218
When: Feb 9, 2018
Where: PyeongChang, South Korea
Who: Intel
Event: Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 Opening Ceremony
This article was first published in Geek Culture.