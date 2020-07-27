'I ride bike not submarine': Grab apologises to rider who was tasked to deliver food to Seletar Island

For a brief moment, a GrabFood rider had to consider if his mode of transport would be adequate to complete a delivery.

After all, he would have to ditch his bike in mainland Singapore to send an order from Kimly Seafood restaurant in Yishun to a customer in Seletar Island, located just off the northern coast of the country.

Unless he chartered a boat ride or kayaked to the offshore island, there was no way he would be able to complete the job. Funnily enough, Ruzzy (@rxzhael) shared on Twitter yesterday (July 26) how a Grab Delivery Partner Support agent requested him to make the delivery nonetheless.

“I ride bike not submarine,” he quipped in his message to the agent, requesting either for reassignment or cancellation of the job. The agent replied that would not be possible as the order is “within the acceptable range” for Ruzzy’s mode of vehicle. He would have to deliver the order.

“So I’m supposed to swim there?” he said in confusion. Plus, it’s just weird that someone would want to have their food delivered to an island that is nothing but mangrove trees.

“Be right back, going for a swim,” he tweeted.

The tweet blew up, garnering thousands of retweets, comments, and likes. In further updates, he shot off more jokes.

“They think I’m Joseph Schooling or what,” he posted in Malay.

For those that asked for what happened, so sorry for the late update but my arms were really tired from swimming 😴 — Ｒｕｚｚｙ (@rxzhael) July 26, 2020

It was earlier today that a Grab Singapore representative directly responded to Ruzzy’s tweet, assuring that Seletar Island is “definitely not within the acceptable range”. The agent who responded to him will undergo additional coaching, she added in the apology.

https://twitter.com/GrabSG/status/1287601663469969408

Apart from getting the company to disable cash orders for his account, Ruzzy updated that Grab also deposited $15 into his Grab Wallet as an act of goodwill. The customer who made the Seletar Island order never responded to Grab’s attempts to get in touch, so there’s that.

https://twitter.com/rxzhael/status/1287628839552606209

Ruzzy has taken his viral fame in stride, at least. On Twitter, the man switched his bio to something appropriate: “Grabfood’s first submarine operator”.

https://twitter.com/rxzhael/status/1287445066663903232

ilyas@asiaone.com