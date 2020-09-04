The iconic Singapore club known as Zouk has reopened its doors in Fortnite

Nightclubs might still be closed due to the ongoing pandemic, but that just means the party’s going online.

DBS Bank is teaming up with creative agency TSLA to recreate the legendary Jiak Kim Street club in Epic Games’ multiplayer battle royale game, Fortnite. Given the endless sea of dance emotes available in-game, you’ll be able to jump back onto the dance floor in no time.

Watch a cinematic trailer for the hottest new club in Fortnite:

Bee Lim, head of customer marketing at DBS said:

We wanted to bring a differentiated experience to both clubbers and gamers, who are a core part of our DBS Live Fresh Card base.

They will no doubt enjoy exploring the recreation of a truly iconic Singapore space, still fondly remembered by us all.

We’re excited to be breaking ground in the gaming arena and look forward to introducing more compelling and innovative experiences.

The club was recreated with fans and game developers in Fortnite Creative, a special game mode that allows players to create whatever they want on their own island.

TSLA researched public records and architectural archives of the club’s location, and painstakingly recreated every element of it in pixel-by-pixel detail.

PHOTO: TSLA

The result is an almost identical replica of the club in almost every way. It’s made up of three rooms with dance floors, and comes with a unique competitive minigame.

You’ll be able to throw Boogie Bombs and Impulse grenades - one to make other players dance, and the other to stop them from hogging the dance floor. Other special in-game challenges have also been developed, such as a coin-collecting game to score points.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.