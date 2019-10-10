Iconic video game creator Hideo Kojima expected to drop by Singapore in Death Stranding world tour

PHOTO: Twitter / @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN
Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

Still confused as hell about what Death Stranding is all about (who isn’t)? 

You could probably bombard all your questions on the creator himself when he comes here — Hideo Kojima might be dropping by Singapore in the days before his latest epic is launched. 

The official Kojima Productions Twitter account announced that something called the Death Stranding World Tour will kick off on Oct 30 in Paris before making its way to London, Berlin, New York, San Francisco, Tokyo, Osaka, Singapore, Taipei and Seoul.

I mean, as far as sticking to the themes of his mysterious game, Kojima-san’s got it pretty tight. The iconic developer has mentioned before that Death Stranding is a game all about connections and bridging divisions — what better way to connect than actually meeting your fans face to face? The man behind the Metal Gear Solid series is the closest thing to a rockstar in the realm of video games, so a world tour does seem appropriate. 

“Through your experience playing the game, I hope you'll come to understand the true importance of forging connections with others,” Kojima explained about his upcoming opus, which will be a “completely new type of action game”. 

But what even is a video game tour? Details will be announced at a later date, but knowing the man’s eccentric knack for the dramatic (on top of highly-convoluted storylines), it’s likely that we'd get to see at least some sort of spectacle here. It could be as simple as Kojima showcasing new gameplay or as theatrical as a live-stage adaptation of a Death Stranding cutscene, featuring Mads Mikkelsen and Norman Reedus acting out their lines with Chvrches in the background, playing the song they made for the game. 

Either way, it’d be a riot. Stay tuned for what’s in store from Kojima Productions ahead of the Nov 8 launch date. 

ilyas@asiaone.com

More about
Digital Gaming/Video games

TRENDING

River Huang caught masturbating in video, says he did nothing wrong
River Huang caught masturbating in video, says he did nothing wrong
Honest man looking for owner of winning 4D ticket
Honest man looking for owner of winning 4D ticket
High-sugar drinks to carry unhealthy label on pack, ads to be banned
High-sugar drinks to carry unhealthy label on pack, ads to be banned
Kuala Lumpur hotel creates &#039;durian room&#039; for guests
Kuala Lumpur hotel creates 'durian room' for guests
Make that Chanel pay for itself: How this Singaporean is earning money through her designer bags
Make that Chanel pay for itself: How this Singaporean is earning money through her designer bags
Singapore-based author and financial analyst retired at 33... Here&#039;s how he did it
Singapore-based author and financial analyst retired at 33... Here's how he did it
Obsessed fan finds Japanese idol&#039;s home by zooming in on her eyes
Obsessed fan finds Japanese idol's home by zooming in on her eyes
Boy sneaks onto rooftop of Jurong West HDB block, friends dare him to jump
Boy sneaks onto rooftop of Jurong West HDB block, friends dare him to jump
Speeding PMD user crashes into toddler along HDB corridor in Boon Lay
Speeding PMD user crashes into toddler along HDB corridor in Boon Lay
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
Maserati hit-and-run: Accused insists he wasn&#039;t driver, DPP says he is lying
Maserati hit-and-run: Accused insists he wasn't driver, DPP says he is lying
Man, 68, falls to his death at shopping mall in Johor
Man, 68, falls to his death at shopping mall in Johor

LIFESTYLE

He kept pouring ikura into our bowl until we begged him to stop
He kept pouring ikura into our bowl until we begged him to stop
How to stay fit while on holiday and not put on extra weight
How to stay fit while on holiday and not put on extra weight
7 things to do in Queensway, Singapore&#039;s ultimate bargain heaven
7 things to do in Queensway, Singapore's ultimate bargain heaven
Instagrammable places in Bangkok that aren&#039;t the floating markets, Grand Palace and Maeklong Railway Market
Instagrammable places in Bangkok that aren't the floating markets, Grand Palace and Maeklong Railway Market

Home Works

10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
How to make your mirror look extra special
How to make your mirror look extra special
These HDB flats have walls that wow
These HDB flats have walls that wow
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

US bride finds groom &#039;sexually assaulting&#039; bridesmaid 2 days before wedding, decides to marry him anyway
US bride finds groom 'sexually assaulting' bridesmaid 2 days before wedding, decides to marry him anyway
No joke: BMW crashes into house but elderly inside say mahjong&#039;s more important
No joke: BMW crashes into house but elderly inside say mahjong's more important
McDonald&#039;s jammies all sold out, Singaporeans not lovin&#039; it
McDonald's jammies all sold out, Singaporeans not lovin' it
Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue
Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue

SERVICES