If you feel you can't breathe, don't expect virtual assistants to call for help

Virtual digital assistants like Siri, Alexa, Cortana and Google Assistant could potentially provide users with reliable and relevant information during medical emergencies, but their current incarnations aren't quite up to the job, a new study suggests.

In an experiment, the four leading virtual digital assistants (VDAs) were queried aloud about first aid for a range of health situations. Even when the virtual assistant understood the question, the answers were often off the mark, researchers report in BMJ Innovations.

The technology is promising and improvements are being made daily, said coauthor Matthew Douma of the department of critical care medicine at the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Canada.

"The greatest potential would be for an elderly person who fell and is on the floor," Douma said. "If they can speak out loud they could get help."

Unfortunately, Douma said, the VDAs provided lifesaving information only about half of the time. Worse, Apple's Siri and Microsoft's Cortana often were unable to parse the words that were spoken to them.

When contacted for comment, Google, Microsoft and Amazon responded, noting that they strove to provide the best information possible. Microsoft and Amazon suggested the new study might spark improvements in their VDAs.

"Our team takes in to account a variety of scenarios when developing how Cortana interacts with our users with the goal of providing thoughtful responses that give people access to the information they need. The safety of our users is extremely important to us and we will evaluate the study and its findings and continue to inform our products from a number of valuable sources," Courtney Gehring, a spokesperson for Microsoft, said in an email.

"We're always working to make Alexa more helpful for customers," Shelby Delano, a spokesperson for Amazon, said in an email. "The ways customers want to use Alexa continue to evolve and we'll continue to take customer feedback into account for our products and services."

"When people come to Google asking for help, we aim to connect them with reliable information as quickly as possible and remain committed to working with third parties (to) understand how to provide the best answer available," Christina Peck, a spokesperson for Google, said in an email. "Google Assistant was not designed for medical emergencies and we encourage people to use traditional emergency response channels."

Apple did not respond to a request for comments.