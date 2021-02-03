Ikea teams up with Asus Republic of Gamers to develop budget-friendly gaming furniture

When you think of Ikea , you think DIY furniture for couples, affordable prices, Swedish naming conventions, and of course, yummy meatballs with cranberry sauce. You do not, I repeat, do NOT subconsciously conjure up thoughts of gaming chairs and adjustable desks.

Well, now you might.

As the story goes, it appears that the popular Swedish lifestyle brand has teamed up with Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) to delve into the realm of gaming furniture, although it's currently only available in China.

The webpage, which you can explore here , already shows off several types of furniture - from desks and chairs to storage shelves and even a pegboard where you can hang up your controllers. Let's check some of them out.

1. Gaming Chairs - MATCHSPEL

PHOTO: Ikea

Now, you can't have a proper gaming session without somewhere comfy to plop your rear end, although standing desks do appear to be rising in popularity nowadays too.

Anyway, the MATCHSPEL gaming chair, which costs 999 RMB (S$206) features excellent ventilation channels around the neck area so you can game longer without feeling like you're trekking through the Sahara. Plus, it even comes in white, too, just in case you don't particularly like black.

2. Gaming Desk - UTESPELARE

PHOTO: Ikea

With dedicated gaming setups becoming more accessible and affordable these days, specialised gaming desks have also become somewhat of a staple item.

The UTESPELARE desk, which measures 160cm by 80cm , will set you back 599 RMB, which isn't half bad if you're working with a tight budget.

In terms of features, it comes with six different adjustable height levels so you can tailor it to your setup as required, and it also sports a metal ventilation mesh along the rear to encourage heat dissipation.

3. Miscellaneous Items - UPPSPEL pegboard and LANESPELARE headset stand

PHOTO: Ikea

Frankly, I don't think I need to go too into detail about what these do - they're quite self-explanatory as is.

The UPPSPEL board, which costs 198 RMB measures a sizable 76cm by 56cm and should provide more than enough space for you to hang up your keyboards, console controllers, and other cabled items if need be.

As for the 99 RMB LANESPELARE, it's exactly what it says on the box, and you might find it particularly useful if your desk space isn't as big as you'd like it to be - it's a space-efficient way to store your headphones for your next gaming session.

Of course, there are many more items for you to check out, all of which would fit nicely into your new gaming setup.

My personal favourite is actually the mug stand, which prevents you from accidentally knocking over and breaking your favourite porcelain mugs during an exciting match. To cut a long story short, we want (read: need) these items in Singapore, and we need them yesterday.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.