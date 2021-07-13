Incident reporting on Apple Maps now available in Singapore

In April, Apple added the ability to report accidents, hazards, and speed checks to its Maps app.

And now, it looks like this feature is finally available for local users.

I noticed a new icon appear on CarPlay and tapping it shows me the option to report an incident with three options: accident, hazard, and speed check.

PHOTO: Apple

You can report incidents hands-free too with Siri by saying commands like “There’s a crash up ahead” or “There’s a speed trap here”.

This feature works just like Waze and if enough people flag an incident, Apple will use your anonymised inputs to flag the incident in the app.

This is just one of many features that Apple is adding to improve its navigation app. In iOS 15, Apple Maps will be getting much more detailed city views, transit information, and AR capabilities.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.