India plans 'very small' space station after 2022

Indian space chief Kailasavadivoo Sivan said the country plans to have a space station in operation within the next decade.

India plans to establish its own "very small" space station in the next decade as the country gears up for a first manned mission beyond earth.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K. Sivan said Thursday that the ambitious project would follow a successful launch of a manned space flight scheduled by 2022.

"Our space station is going to be very small... useful to carry out experiments," Sivan told reporters in New Delhi.

"We are not having a big plan of sending humans on tourism and other things," he added.

A space station is capable of hosting crew members for years on end, and provides facilities for experiments and support vehicles to dock.

India's first manned space mission -- named Gaganyaan -- is due to take place by 2022, in time to commemorate 75 of years of the country's independence from Britain.