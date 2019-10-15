Indonesia completes fibre-optic network to bring internet to remote eastern regions

PHOTO: Unsplash
Reuters

Indonesia has completed the last leg of a 13,000-kilometre fibre-optic network that will bring high-speed internet to some of its poorest regions in the country's east, including the restive region of Papua, the government said on Monday.

The cable to carry telecommunication, which goes via land and under the sea, as well as microwave transmissions and telco towers, cost 7.63 trillion rupiah (S$738.7 million) to build, according to a government website on public-private partnerships.

The final leg, called the East Palapa Ring project, consisted of a 6,878-kilometre cable connecting Papua, some islands in the Maluku region and East Nusa Tenggara, according to a statement by the Cabinet Secretariat.

President Joko Widodo said the project should provide "a sense of justice" for Indonesians who live in the eastern part of the country, because they will be able to access the internet with the same speed as others in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

The government completed the West Palapa Ring project covering the western half of the country in March 2018, while construction for similar infrastructure in the centre of Indonesia was finished earlier this year.

"This should strengthen our trade, connecting small and medium enterprises' products to national, even global networks," Widodo said in a statement, calling the project a "highway in the sky".

The president urged Indonesians not to use the internet to spread fake news and hate speech.

Widodo did not refer to any particular incident, but Papua, which encompasses Indonesia's two easternmost provinces, has seen an upsurge in protests and unrest for weeks. The government curbed the internet temporarily in response.

Security forces said the most deadly incident, during which 33 people were killed in the town of Wamena on Sept. 23, was triggered by a hoax about racial slurs made against students by a teacher.

A former Dutch colony, Papua was formally incorporated into Indonesia in 1969, after a disputed vote of about 1,025 hand-picked tribal leaders. The result of the plebiscite was overseen and endorsed by the United Nations.

More about
Digital INDONESIA Internet fibre broadband

TRENDING

4 men behind SG Nasi Lemak arrested, reports have been lodged since March 2019
4 men behind SG Nasi Lemak arrested, reports have been lodged since March 2019
Auntie shakes 200kg claw machine at Lucky Plaza until stuffed toy drops out
Auntie shakes 200kg claw machine at Lucky Plaza until stuffed toy drops out
Sharon Au kena complained by colleagues in France for being &#039;Singaporean&#039;
Sharon Au kena complained by colleagues in France for being 'Singaporean'
$1 Peach Garden whole chicken, $54 all-in Scoot sale &amp; other deals this week
$1 Peach Garden whole chicken, $54 all-in Scoot sale & other deals this week
Online posts shaming foreigners for eating on public transport divide Singapore netizens
Online posts shaming foreigners for eating on public transport divide Singapore netizens
In difficult year, Tosh Zhang and Jayley Woo dig deep within themselves
Tosh Zhang hints next Ah Boys to Men movie to be last
5 things never to say in a job interview
5 things never to say in a job interview
More newborn citizens to get free passports
More newborn citizens to get free passports
Porsche car allegedly refuses to give way to ambulance
Porsche car allegedly refuses to give way to ambulance
Private funeral for K-pop singer Sulli, police find notepad detailing her thoughts on life
Private funeral for K-pop singer Sulli, police find notepad detailing her thoughts on life
Avoid these animal products in TCM - they are not as effective as claimed
Avoid these animal products in TCM - they are not as effective as claimed
George Clooney&#039;s sister-in-law jailed for repeated drink-driving in Singapore
George Clooney's sister-in-law jailed for repeated drink-driving in Singapore

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Experts answer all our burning diet questions, from Beyond Meat to bubble tea
Experts answer all our burning diet questions, from Beyond Meat to bubble tea
Here&#039;s how you can KonMari your closet effectively and efficiently
Here's how you can KonMari your closet effectively and efficiently
6 sexual fantasies you have that are totally normal
6 sexual fantasies you have that are totally normal
No panties please: Why women who go commando at the gym never look back
No panties please: Why women who go commando at the gym never look back

Home Works

7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
Green up your home with these awesome indoor plants
Green up your home with these awesome indoor plants
Colours that can make your home happy
Colours that can make your home happy

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

K-pop star Sulli found dead: Reports
Former K-pop girl group f(x) member Sulli found dead at 25
Botched double eyelid surgery leaves woman unable to shut her eyes
Botched double eyelid surgery leaves woman unable to shut her eyes
Quan Yi Fong pawned watch Addy Lee gave her to pay for daughter&#039;s birth
Quan Yi Fong pawned watch Addy Lee gave her to pay for daughter's birth
Under his masterful hands, a normal door squeak can spook you
Under his masterful hands, a normal door squeak can spook you

SERVICES