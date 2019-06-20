Indonesia Muslim group slaps fatwa on popular combat game PUBG

JAKARTA - A hugely popular but brutal online game was slapped with a fatwa Wednesday by an Indonesian Muslim group who say it insults Islam and makes addicted players violent.

The religious edict, issued in conservative Aceh province, comes after officials in Iraq, Nepal and the Indian state of Gujarat banned PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) over fears it incited real-world violence.

Often likened to the blockbuster book and film series "The Hunger Games," PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games.

On Wednesday, the Aceh chapter of Muslim-majority Indonesia's powerful Ulema Council called on local residents to ditch PUBG, and said the local government should consider an outright ban.

Breaking the fatwa would not result in sanctions, it said, but the group's national chapter has also been mulling a similar call to ditch violent games.