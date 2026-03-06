Indonesia to restrict social media access for children under 16, minister says

JAKARTA — Indonesia will restrict access to social media platforms for children under 16, its communications and digital ministry said on Friday (March 6), making it the latest country to install online guardrails to reduce the risks of addiction and cyberbullying.

A number of governments have imposed curbs on social media for children amid mounting concerns over the impact that social media is having on the safety and mental health of minors.

Australia introduced a ban on social media for under-16s in December, and Spain also said last month that it would ban access to social media for minors under 16.

Indonesia's neighbour Malaysia announced in November that it would also ban social media for users under the age of 16 starting from 2026.

Meutya Hafid, Indonesia's Communications and Digital Minister, said in a video statement that the government will "delay access" to social media accounts for children under 16 through a ministerial regulation issued on Friday.

Starting March 28, accounts owned by children under 16 on "high risk platforms" will be gradually deactivated, Meutya said, adding the platforms include TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and Roblox.

"The process will be done gradually until all platforms perform their obligations," she said, without elaborating on what they need to do to meet the new requirements.

"We realise this may cause discomfort in the beginning. Children may complain and parents may be confused dealing with their complaints."

"Our children are facing risks, from porn, cyberbullying, online fraud to most importantly, addiction," she said, adding Indonesia will be the first non-Western country to impose such restrictions.

TikTok, Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, and Roblox did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The details of the new regulation have yet to be revealed. Ministry officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Internet penetration in Indonesia, a country of about 280 million people, reached 79.5 per cent in 2024, according to a survey of 8,700 people by the Indonesia internet service providers' association.

The survey showed 48 per cent of children under 12 had access to the internet, with some respondents of that age group using Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. The survey showed internet penetration stood at 87 per cent among "Gen Z" users aged 12 to 27.

[[nid:730522]]