Indonesian doppelganger of Donnie Yen slings street snacks instead of wing chun moves

PHOTO: Facebook / Abby Soekarno
AsiaOne

If selling ice cream in the streets doesn’t work out for this guy, he could always start a career as Donnie Yen’s stunt double and/or be an impersonator for hire. 

Instead of slinging wing chun moves, this man from the Indonesian city of Singkawang churns out sweet cold treats from his mobile cart. Instead of cracking bones on the silver screen, he’s riding around on his motorbike selling crackers to anyone feeling a little peckish. 

Facebook user Abby Soekarno found the likeness between the Hong Kong action superstar and the Indonesian street vendor so uncanny that he had to post about it on Monday (Jan 13). 

Ip Man Singkawang. Kearifan lokal Donnie: sambil jualan es tung-tung menyebarkan ajaran Wing Chung 😄😅🤣👍👍👍👏👏👏👏👏

Thousands of Indonesian netizens marvelled at their facial similarities and left comments like: “They look alike”, “Does he know kungfu too?”

It’s something that the man has totally embraced too, donning Ip Man’s signature black-and-white uniform and posing in various martial arts stances. 

But it’s when the man took off his shirt that the physical similarities ended. Commenters were shook at seeing Ip Man getting a little thick in the gut. Enter the Fat Dragon, indeed. 

We won’t be catching the doppelgänger on our streets anytime soon, but neither will we be seeing Donnie himself in our neck of the woods — the Hong Konger dismissed the idea that he’s looking for a house here right now. Singapore house aren’t cheap after all, he told AsiaOne last month. 

Donnie Yen 甄子丹 was spotted house-hunting in Singapore; are we getting another international superstar in our...

