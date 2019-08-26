Indonesian man bestows gamer fiancee with high-end PC parts as engagement gifts

Couples that play together stay together, believe this Indonesian bride-and-groom-to-be who took that old adage to geeky heights.

Tradition and high-end PC Master Race hardware combined in the best way possible when an Indonesian man gifted his fiancee with a bunch of components needed to build a beastly gaming rig.

Hailing from Surabaya, Ervan Pratama proved to be the man that all female gamers would want to put a ring on when he posted a picture on Facebook displaying the nerdy gifts he endowed to his equally nerdy wife-to-be, Tiara.

“[The PC gaming components] were the wishes of my bride-to-be and myself. As proof, I bought them (the hardware) before proposing to her on Sunday,” Coconuts Jakarta quoted the man who spoke to Kompas last Monday (Aug 19).

Alhamdulillah diterima ♥️. Deg deg serr ngajak sekeluarga ke sana 😅. Tapi alhamdulillah sudah selesai dan syarat sudah... Posted by Ervan Pratama on Saturday, 17 August 2019

Being a man of taste, Ervan didn’t Scrooge out on the goods either — the components he bought for Tiara made for a pretty decent gaming PC rig good enough to run games on Ultra Quality settings. According to Kompas, the gamer groom-to-be spent over IDR10 million (S$985) on a Gigabyte Aurous Elite B450M motherboard, an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor, an AMD Radeon 5700 XT graphics card, and a Corsair HX750 high-end power supply unit to run it all. Let’s hope Tiara has a solid CPU cooler at the ready too.