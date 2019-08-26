Indonesian man bestows gamer fiancee with high-end PC parts as engagement gifts

Couples that play together stay together, believe this Indonesian bride-and-groom-to-be who took that old adage to geeky heights.
Tradition and high-end PC Master Race hardware combined in the best way possible when an Indonesian man gifted his fiancee with a bunch of components needed to build a beastly gaming rig.
Hailing from Surabaya, Ervan Pratama proved to be the man that all female gamers would want to put a ring on when he posted a picture on Facebook displaying the nerdy gifts he endowed to his equally nerdy wife-to-be, Tiara.
“[The PC gaming components] were the wishes of my bride-to-be and myself. As proof, I bought them (the hardware) before proposing to her on Sunday,” Coconuts Jakarta quoted the man who spoke to Kompas last Monday (Aug 19).
Being a man of taste, Ervan didn’t Scrooge out on the goods either — the components he bought for Tiara made for a pretty decent gaming PC rig good enough to run games on Ultra Quality settings. According to Kompas, the gamer groom-to-be spent over IDR10 million (S$985) on a Gigabyte Aurous Elite B450M motherboard, an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor, an AMD Radeon 5700 XT graphics card, and a Corsair HX750 high-end power supply unit to run it all. Let’s hope Tiara has a solid CPU cooler at the ready too.
Ervan mentioned that he usually plays first-person shooter titles like Battlefield 1 with Tiara, and hopes that she can play more games together now that she has the right components for a proper gaming rig. “I don’t care what people say, my only intention is to make her happy,” he countered to traditionalists who might object to his choice of engagement gifts. Coconuts Jakarta explained that the Indonesian marriage proposal ceremony involves a rite called “seserahan” (or “hantaran” in Malay culture), in which the man offers gifts to his bride-to-be — a symbol of his ability as a husband to support his future wife’s material needs. In the case of Ervan and Tiara, it looks like they’ll have a happy wedded life together filled with team deathmatches, headshots, frags and top-notch graphics.
