Indonesian man bestows gamer fiancee with high-end PC parts as engagement gifts

PHOTO: Facebook / Ervan Pratama
Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

Couples that play together stay together, believe this Indonesian bride-and-groom-to-be who took that old adage to geeky heights.

Tradition and high-end PC Master Race hardware combined in the best way possible when an Indonesian man gifted his fiancee with a bunch of components needed to build a beastly gaming rig. 

Hailing from Surabaya, Ervan Pratama proved to be the man that all female gamers would want to put a ring on when he posted a picture on Facebook displaying the nerdy gifts he endowed to his equally nerdy wife-to-be, Tiara. 

“[The PC gaming components] were the wishes of my bride-to-be and myself. As proof, I bought them (the hardware) before proposing to her on Sunday,” Coconuts Jakarta quoted the man who spoke to Kompas last Monday (Aug 19). 

Alhamdulillah diterima ♥️. Deg deg serr ngajak sekeluarga ke sana 😅. Tapi alhamdulillah sudah selesai dan syarat sudah...

Posted by Ervan Pratama on Saturday, 17 August 2019

Being a man of taste, Ervan didn’t Scrooge out on the goods either — the components he bought for Tiara made for a pretty decent gaming PC rig good enough to run games on Ultra Quality settings. According to Kompas, the gamer groom-to-be spent over IDR10 million (S$985) on a Gigabyte Aurous Elite B450M motherboard, an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor, an AMD Radeon 5700 XT graphics card, and a Corsair HX750 high-end power supply unit to run it all. Let’s hope Tiara has a solid CPU cooler at the ready too. 

Ervan mentioned that he usually plays first-person shooter titles like Battlefield 1 with Tiara, and hopes that she can play more games together now that she has the right components for a proper gaming rig. 

“I don’t care what people say, my only intention is to make her happy,” he countered to traditionalists who might object to his choice of engagement gifts. 

Coconuts Jakarta explained that the Indonesian marriage proposal ceremony involves a rite called “seserahan” (or “hantaran” in Malay culture), in which the man offers gifts to his bride-to-be — a symbol of his ability as a husband to support his future wife’s material needs. In the case of Ervan and Tiara, it looks like they’ll have a happy wedded life together filled with team deathmatches, headshots, frags and top-notch graphics. 

ilyas@asiaone.com

More about
Digital Gaming/Video games

TRENDING

Malaysia&#039;s nasi lemak better than Singapore&#039;s? McDonald&#039;s new ad ignites food fight
Malaysia's nasi lemak better than Singapore's? McDonald's new ad ignites food fight
These HDB flats have the most fabulous floors
These HDB flats have the most fabulous floors
Japanese net idol brutally attacked in Seoul, told to get out of Korea
Japanese net idol brutally attacked in Seoul, told to get out of Korea
Driver slammed for tossing soiled diaper onto another car at Tampines Mall
Driver slammed for tossing soiled diaper onto another car at Tampines Mall
Man who abused Myanmar maid gets longer jail term on prosecution&#039;s appeal; his wife convicted of not paying worker&#039;s salary
Couple who abused Myanmar maid gets longer jail term on prosecution's appeal
Police looking for man who left baby at hospital and fled; mother suspected of child, drug abuse
Man flees after leaving unconscious baby at SGH; police manhunt ongoing
More eerie tales from Singapore film sets to spook yourself this Hungry Ghost Festival
More eerie tales from Singapore film sets to spook yourself this Hungry Ghost Festival
Boy in Malaysia allegedly takes own life due to homework pressure
Boy in Malaysia allegedly takes own life due to homework pressure
SIA bans some models of 15-inch MacBook Pro from flights
SIA bans some models of 15-inch MacBook Pro from flights
Elva Hsiao, 40, wants to have kids with her 24-year-old beau
Elva Hsiao, 40, wants to have kids with her 24-year-old beau
Majulah Singapura randomly gets played aloud in an Asian supermarket in Pittsburgh
Majulah Singapura randomly gets played aloud in an Asian supermarket in Pittsburgh
Keto and Paleo diets: what they leave out might just be what you need - and you may gain weight, not lose it
Keto and Paleo diets: what they leave out might just be what you need - and you may gain weight, not lose it

LIFESTYLE

6 things to avoid if your child has G6PD deficiency
6 things to avoid if your child has G6PD deficiency
&#039;Girlfriend experience&#039; - Singapore rent-a-date services promote squeaky clean fun
'Girlfriend experience' - Singapore rent-a-date services promote squeaky clean fun
How to care for your HDB flat&#039;s windows and make them last
How to care for your HDB flat's windows and make them last
1am supper spots in the East that are not Geylang, Simpang Bedok and Fengshan Market
1am supper spots in the East that are not Geylang, Simpang Bedok and Fengshan Market

Home Works

How to make a minimalist home feel warm and cosy
How to make a minimalist home feel warm and cosy
How to fake a taller ceiling
How to fake a taller ceiling
How to care for your HDB flat&#039;s windows and make them last
How to care for your HDB flat's windows and make them last
House tour: Communal space and recycled materials create cost vibe in this Upper Serangoon terrace
House tour: Communal space and recycled materials create cost vibe in this Upper Serangoon terrace

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Elva Hsiao makes 24-year-old boyfriend Facebook official on her 40th birthday
Elva Hsiao makes 24-year-old boyfriend Facebook official on her 40th birthday
Buckle Up: Jayley Woo gets through &#039;lowest point&#039; in life thanks to twin sister Hayley
Buckle Up: Jayley Woo gets through 'lowest point' in life thanks to twin sister Hayley
&#039;We just dodged death&#039;: Cord on reverse bungee ride in US snaps moments before launch
'We just dodged death': Cord on reverse bungee ride in US snaps moments before launch
Weekend planner Aug 24-25: Free fitness dance classes, Singapore Night Fest &amp; other fun activities
Free fitness dance classes, Singapore Night Fest & other fun activities this weekend

SERVICES